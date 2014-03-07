Canada's big bull sale
Neal Church holds onto the Grand Champion Hereford bull for a friend during the 114th annual Calgary Bull Sale in Calgary, Alberta, March 6, 2014. Each year ranchers come together to show, sell and buy world class Alberta bulls for use in breeding...more
Chad Lorenz walks his championship 1400 pound Angus bull that sold for $4200 during the 114th annual Calgary Bull Sale in Calgary, Alberta, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Doug Finseth of the Bar Pipe Hereford ranch cleans the coat of his Grand Champion Hereford Bull during the 114th annual Calgary Bull Sale in Calgary, Alberta, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A cowboy ropes a plastic calf while showing potential buyers how the horse works with cattle during the 114th annual Calgary Bull Sale in Calgary, Alberta, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Grade 11 student Cayley Peltzer works on some homework before showing bulls during the 114th annual Calgary Bull Sale in Calgary, Alberta, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Ranchers look over a group of bulls before the start of the 114th annual Calgary Bull Sale in Calgary, Alberta, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Sarah Nixdorff from SNS Herefords brushes out a bull's tail before showing it it in the ring during the 114th annual Calgary Bull Sale in Calgary, Alberta, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Ranchers and buyers check out a bull that is up for sale during the 114th annual Calgary Bull Sale in Calgary, Alberta, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Rae-Lee Pieschel of the Pieschel ranch shows her bull up for sale during the 114th annual Calgary Bull Sale in Calgary, Alberta, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Louis Balog (R) helps the auctioneer sell the bull in the ring with him during the 114th annual Calgary Bull Sale in Calgary, Alberta, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A cowboy looks at his program featuring the working ranch horse section during the 114th annual Calgary Bull Sale in Calgary, Alberta, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
The Grand Champion Hereford bull stands with his winning ribbons during the 114th annual Calgary Bull Sale in Calgary, Alberta, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A woman photographs a bull up for sale during the 114th annual Calgary Bull Sale in Calgary, Alberta, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Chase Bennett of Crone Herefords walks a bull for potential buyers during the 114th annual Calgary Bull Sale in Calgary, Alberta, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Lorne Davey holds onto his working ranch horse while a woman jumps on during the 114th annual Calgary Bull Sale in Calgary, Alberta, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Cowboy Duane Hale tries a saddle up for sale during the 114th annual Calgary Bull Sale in Calgary, Alberta, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A rancher looks over a group of bulls before the start of the 114th annual Calgary Bull Sale in Calgary, Alberta, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Cowboys wait to be served up some freshly roasted beef for lunch during the 114th annual Calgary Bull Sale in Calgary, Alberta, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
