Canada's quickest gunslinger
James Weatherby, 80, of Aldergrove waits to compete in the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. Weatherby has been competing in Fast Draw competitions for over 40 years. REUTERS/Andy Clark
James Weatherby, 80, of Aldergrove waits to compete in the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. Weatherby has been competing in Fast Draw competitions for over 40 years. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Nick "The Quick" Nica of Montreal, Quebec, waits for the signal to draw and fire his single action revolver while competing in the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. The present-day Fast Draw...more
Nick "The Quick" Nica of Montreal, Quebec, waits for the signal to draw and fire his single action revolver while competing in the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. The present-day Fast Draw competition was born from the Hollywood myth of the western gunfighter, and the idea is to draw a single action revolver from a holster, and cock, fire and hit a designated target in the shortest possible time. No live ammunition is ever used, only blank cartridges or wax bullets. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Competitors load their their guns with black powder blank cartridges while preparing to fire into the air and signal the start of the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Competitors load their their guns with black powder blank cartridges while preparing to fire into the air and signal the start of the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Competitors prepare to fire their single action revolvers into the air to signal the start of the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Competitors prepare to fire their single action revolvers into the air to signal the start of the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Competitors clean and check their single action revolvers prior to the start of the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Competitors clean and check their single action revolvers prior to the start of the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Joe Colwell of Loveland, Colorado, loads blanks into his single action revolver while competing in the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. Colwell, 80, has been competing in Fast Draw competitions...more
Joe Colwell of Loveland, Colorado, loads blanks into his single action revolver while competing in the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. Colwell, 80, has been competing in Fast Draw competitions since 1960. REUTERS/Andy Clark
The shadow of a gunfighter is cast on the asphalt as competitors practice prior to the start of the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
The shadow of a gunfighter is cast on the asphalt as competitors practice prior to the start of the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Bob Nielson (C) of Loveland, Colorado, draws and fires his gun at a balloon target, set up inside the boards of a rink used for ice hockey in the winter, during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013....more
Bob Nielson (C) of Loveland, Colorado, draws and fires his gun at a balloon target, set up inside the boards of a rink used for ice hockey in the winter, during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. The targets are either a metal silhouette used with wax bullets or balloons that burst from the muzzle blast from the blank cartridges. A light atop the timer signals the competitor when to fire and once the target is hit, it turns the timer off, measuring the speed to thousandths of a second. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Competitors wait for the timing clock to signal, so they can draw and fire, during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Competitors wait for the timing clock to signal, so they can draw and fire, during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A competitor draws and fires his single action revolver at a balloon target during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A competitor draws and fires his single action revolver at a balloon target during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A monogrammed gun belt and a pair of single action western style revolvers are seen at the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A monogrammed gun belt and a pair of single action western style revolvers are seen at the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Nick "The Quick" Nica of Montreal, Quebec, draws and fires his single action revolver while competing in the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Nick "The Quick" Nica of Montreal, Quebec, draws and fires his single action revolver while competing in the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Frank Lawton (R) of Deadwood, South Dakota, fires his single action revolver after cocking the gun with his left hand during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Frank Lawton (R) of Deadwood, South Dakota, fires his single action revolver after cocking the gun with his left hand during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Brian Colwell of Loveland, Colorado fires his single action western style revolver during a competition at the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Brian Colwell of Loveland, Colorado fires his single action western style revolver during a competition at the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Diana Rosen (C) of Edima, Minnesota, draws and fires as a colleague with his holstered gun watches from behind during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Diana Rosen (C) of Edima, Minnesota, draws and fires as a colleague with his holstered gun watches from behind during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Nicole Franks of Aldergrove wears a World Championship belt buckle along with her gun during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. Franks has won multiple World Championships since 2000....more
Nicole Franks of Aldergrove wears a World Championship belt buckle along with her gun during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. Franks has won multiple World Championships since 2000. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Frank Lawton (R) of Deadwood, South Dakota fires his single action revolver after cocking the gun with his left hand during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Frank Lawton (R) of Deadwood, South Dakota fires his single action revolver after cocking the gun with his left hand during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
The names of the competitors along with their times are listed during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
The names of the competitors along with their times are listed during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Gary Rosen of Edima, Minnesota (C), poses with his trophy as his wife Diana (L) watches during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Gary Rosen of Edima, Minnesota (C), poses with his trophy as his wife Diana (L) watches during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Competitors pose for a group photograph following the final of the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Competitors pose for a group photograph following the final of the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Next Slideshows
Pope visits Brazil
Pope Francis visits Brazil on his first foreign trip as pontiff.
India this week
Some of our best photos from the past seven days.
French defence minister visits India
France's Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is on an official visit to India.
Genetically modified animals
Animals that have been genetically modified.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Running the Boston Marathon
Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.
Unrest in Kashmir
Violent protests erup again in Indian-controlled Kashmir.