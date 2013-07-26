Canada's quickest gunslinger

Bob Nielson (C) of Loveland, Colorado, draws and fires his gun at a balloon target, set up inside the boards of a rink used for ice hockey in the winter, during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. The targets are either a metal silhouette used with wax bullets or balloons that burst from the muzzle blast from the blank cartridges. A light atop the timer signals the competitor when to fire and once the target is hit, it turns the timer off, measuring the speed to thousandths of a second. REUTERS/Andy Clark