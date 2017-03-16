Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Mar 16, 2017 | 5:55am IST

Canadian refugees learn to curl

A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan laughs as he learns the sport of curling at the Royal Canadian Curling Club during an event put on by the "Together Project" in Toronto. Some 45 resettled refugees, some who had come to Canada just days before, learned to curl at the event. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan laughs as he learns the sport of curling at the Royal Canadian Curling Club during an event put on by the "Together Project" in Toronto. Some 45 resettled refugees, some who had come to Canada just days before, learned...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan laughs as he learns the sport of curling at the Royal Canadian Curling Club during an event put on by the "Together Project" in Toronto. Some 45 resettled refugees, some who had come to Canada just days before, learned to curl at the event. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
1 / 16
A refugee family from Afghanistan are introduced to the sport of curling. The event at Toronto's Royal Canadian Curling Club was the brainchild of Anna Hill and the Together Project of which she's the director. She founded the group last fall to fill a need: Government-assisted refugees lack social supports when they arrive in Canada, she said. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A refugee family from Afghanistan are introduced to the sport of curling. The event at Toronto's Royal Canadian Curling Club was the brainchild of Anna Hill and the Together Project of which she's the director. She founded the group last fall to fill...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
A refugee family from Afghanistan are introduced to the sport of curling. The event at Toronto's Royal Canadian Curling Club was the brainchild of Anna Hill and the Together Project of which she's the director. She founded the group last fall to fill a need: Government-assisted refugees lack social supports when they arrive in Canada, she said. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
2 / 16
A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan learns the sport of curling. The group's previous outings include trips to taste maple syrup or to the Royal Ontario Museum. This was their first curling excursion. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan learns the sport of curling. The group's previous outings include trips to taste maple syrup or to the Royal Ontario Museum. This was their first curling excursion. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan learns the sport of curling. The group's previous outings include trips to taste maple syrup or to the Royal Ontario Museum. This was their first curling excursion. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
3 / 16
Refugees take to the ice as they are introduced to the sport of curling. "Curling is a fantastic, very Canadian winter sport, and we thought that they might be interested in learning about winter sports in Canada since we have quite a long winter here," said Together Project director Anna Hill. She founded the group last fall to fill a need: Government-assisted refugees lack social supports when they arrive in Canada, she said. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Refugees take to the ice as they are introduced to the sport of curling. "Curling is a fantastic, very Canadian winter sport, and we thought that they might be interested in learning about winter sports in Canada since we have quite a long winter...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Refugees take to the ice as they are introduced to the sport of curling. "Curling is a fantastic, very Canadian winter sport, and we thought that they might be interested in learning about winter sports in Canada since we have quite a long winter here," said Together Project director Anna Hill. She founded the group last fall to fill a need: Government-assisted refugees lack social supports when they arrive in Canada, she said. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
4 / 16
Syrian refugee children from the Abdulwahed family look out to the curling rink as it is reflected in the glass at the Royal Canadian Curling Club, during an event where refugees were introduced to the sport of curling put on by the "Together Project", in Toronto, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Syrian refugee children from the Abdulwahed family look out to the curling rink as it is reflected in the glass at the Royal Canadian Curling Club, during an event where refugees were introduced to the sport of curling put on by the "Together...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Syrian refugee children from the Abdulwahed family look out to the curling rink as it is reflected in the glass at the Royal Canadian Curling Club, during an event where refugees were introduced to the sport of curling put on by the "Together Project", in Toronto, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
5 / 16
A refugee from Sri Lanka, Arun Daniel, learns the sport of curling. Arun, an 11-year-old from Sri Lanka, had seen curling on TV before. It didn't seem like a real sport. "It looked like not that fun. I was like, 'Why is it taking such a long time?' It felt like hockey is better. But when I came and really did it, I felt like, 'Oh, I shouldn't say that'." REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A refugee from Sri Lanka, Arun Daniel, learns the sport of curling. Arun, an 11-year-old from Sri Lanka, had seen curling on TV before. It didn't seem like a real sport. "It looked like not that fun. I was like, 'Why is it taking such a long time?'...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
A refugee from Sri Lanka, Arun Daniel, learns the sport of curling. Arun, an 11-year-old from Sri Lanka, had seen curling on TV before. It didn't seem like a real sport. "It looked like not that fun. I was like, 'Why is it taking such a long time?' It felt like hockey is better. But when I came and really did it, I felt like, 'Oh, I shouldn't say that'." REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
6 / 16
People are reflected in the window as refugees learn the sport of curling. That day in the curling club they were like movie stars, swarmed by curious journalists asking how they liked Canada in general and this quintessentially Canadian sport in particular. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

People are reflected in the window as refugees learn the sport of curling. That day in the curling club they were like movie stars, swarmed by curious journalists asking how they liked Canada in general and this quintessentially Canadian sport in...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
People are reflected in the window as refugees learn the sport of curling. That day in the curling club they were like movie stars, swarmed by curious journalists asking how they liked Canada in general and this quintessentially Canadian sport in particular. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
7 / 16
A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan learns curling with club member Jim Creeggan (R). REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan learns curling with club member Jim Creeggan (R). REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan learns curling with club member Jim Creeggan (R). REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
8 / 16
A refugee family from Afghanistan walk up the ice. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A refugee family from Afghanistan walk up the ice. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
A refugee family from Afghanistan walk up the ice. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
9 / 16
A refugee from Afghanistan looks out as she watches her family learn to curl. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A refugee from Afghanistan looks out as she watches her family learn to curl. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
A refugee from Afghanistan looks out as she watches her family learn to curl. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
10 / 16
Yazidi refugees from Kurdistan laugh on the ice. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Yazidi refugees from Kurdistan laugh on the ice. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Yazidi refugees from Kurdistan laugh on the ice. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
11 / 16
A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan falls over after throwing a rock. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan falls over after throwing a rock. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan falls over after throwing a rock. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
12 / 16
Yazidi refugees from Kurdistan laugh on the ice. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Yazidi refugees from Kurdistan laugh on the ice. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Yazidi refugees from Kurdistan laugh on the ice. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
13 / 16
An refugee from Afghanistan throws the rock. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

An refugee from Afghanistan throws the rock. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
An refugee from Afghanistan throws the rock. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
14 / 16
A refugee from Afghanistan smiles. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A refugee from Afghanistan smiles. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
A refugee from Afghanistan smiles. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
15 / 16
A father and daughter, who are refugees from Syria, walk the ice. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A father and daughter, who are refugees from Syria, walk the ice. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
A father and daughter, who are refugees from Syria, walk the ice. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
California's desert blooms as drought ends

California's desert blooms as drought ends

Next Slideshows

California's desert blooms as drought ends

California's desert blooms as drought ends

Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.

16 Mar 2017
The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

15 Mar 2017
Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

15 Mar 2017
Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound...

15 Mar 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast