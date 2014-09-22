Edition:
Pictures | Tue Sep 23, 2014 | 12:30am IST

Cancer quinceanera

A cancer patient poses for a photo during her "Quinceanera" (15th birthday) party among other celebrants at a hotel in Managua September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Levis, a volunteer stylist, puts a wig on a cancer patient during the preparation for her "Quinceanera" (15th birthday) party at a hotel in Managua September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A cancer patient prepares for her "Quinceanera" (15th birthday) party at a hotel in Managua September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Female cancer patients prepare for their "Quinceanera" (15th birthday) party at a hotel in Managua September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A cancer patient prepares for her "Quinceanera" (15th birthday) party at a hotel in Managua September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Female cancer patients prepare for their "Quinceanera" (15th birthday) party at a hotel in Managua September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A cancer patient prepares for her "Quinceanera" (15th birthday) party at a hotel in Managua September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Female cancer patients prepare for their "Quinceanera" (15th birthday) party at a hotel in Managua September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Female cancer patients dance during the preparation for their "Quinceanera" (15th birthday) party at a hotel in Managua September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Levis, a volunteer stylist, puts a wig on a cancer patient during the preparation for her "Quinceanera" (15th birthday) party at a hotel in Managua September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Female cancer patients take part in their "Quinceanera" (15th birthday) party at a hotel in Managua September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Twin cancer patients dance with cadets from Nicaragua's Military Academy during their "Quinceanera" (15th birthday) party at a hotel in Managua September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Female cancer patients prepare for their "Quinceanera" (15th birthday) party at a hotel in Managua September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Female cancer patients prepare for their "Quinceanera" (15th birthday) party at a hotel in Managua September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Twin cancer patients pose for a photo during the preparation for their "Quinceanera" (15th birthday) party at a hotel in Managua September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A cancer patients prepares to take part in her "Quinceanera" (15th birthday) party at a hotel in Managua September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Female cancer patients take part in their "Quinceanera" (15th birthday) party at a hotel in Managua September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A cancer patient dances with a cadet from Nicaragua's Military Academy during her "Quinceanera" (15th birthday) party at a hotel in Managua September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Female cancer patients pose for a group photo during their "Quinceanera" (15th birthday) party at a hotel in Managua September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A cancer patient poses for a photo during her "Quinceanera" (15th birthday) party at a hotel in Managua September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

