Candid Goddess
A woman dressed as the Hindu goddess Radha looks out from behind a curtain during a holi celebration at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A man dressed as a Hindu Goddess gets ready to take part in a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files
School children dressed as Lord Krishna (L) and Goddess Radha sit in their classroom during the celebrations on the eve of the Hindu festival "Janmashtami" in Jammu August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
A performer (R) dresses up before taking part in the annual Hindu religious festival of Bonalu in Hyderabad July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Performers get dressed up as they prepare to take part in the annual Hindu religious festival of Bonalu in Hyderabad July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
A Hindu girl dressed as a Kumari waits for rituals to start during Navratri festival inside Adyapith temple, on the outskirts of Kolkata, April 1, 2012. Hindus worship Goddess Durga and her different forms, such as Kumari, are taken as the symbols of...more
A man dressed as Hindu goddess Kali, the goddess of power, applies makeup before performing during celebrations for Navratri on the outskirts of Jammu September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
A girl dressed up as a Hindu goddess reacts to the camera at Sangam during the Magh Mela, a month-long Hindu festival, in Allahabad January 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Hindu priests carry a young virgin girl, known as a Kumari, during the religious festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata October 15, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A young Hindu Kumari (unmarried girl) is dressed up as Kali, the Hindu goddess of power as part of a religious ritual in Kolkata April 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
A Hindu priest offers flowers to a girl, who is portraying the Hindu goddess Durga, during 'Durga Puja' in Kolkata, capital of West Bengal October 19, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
A Kashmiri Pandit or Hindu man prepares a child dressed as Goddess Parvati before the celebration of "Janamashtmi", the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, in Srinagar September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
An orphan girl dresses up as the Hindu goddess Radha during a goodwill event organised by the Indian army in Jammu June 2, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files
A Hindu priest worships a girl who is portraying the Hindu goddess Durga in front of an idol during the traditional 'Durga Puja' religious festival in Kolkata, capital of West Bengal, September 30, 2006. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
Rana Bhattacharya, an unemployed youth, walks down a busy lane dressed up as the Hindu goddess Kali (the Goddess of power) in Kolkata May 9, 2006. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
A young Hindu girl is dressed up as Kumari (an unmarried girl), a form of Kali who is the Hindu goddess of power, as part of a religious ritual in Kolkata April 7, 2006. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
A devotee worships 5-year-old Prerona Chakrborty, who is portraying the Hindu goddess Durga, in front of an idol during the traditional religious festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata October 11, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
A girl smiles while she portrays the Hindu goddess Durga during the traditional 'Durga Puja' religious festival in Kolkata. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
