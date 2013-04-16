Candid Goddess

A Hindu girl dressed as a Kumari waits for rituals to start during Navratri festival inside Adyapith temple, on the outskirts of Kolkata, April 1, 2012. Hindus worship Goddess Durga and her different forms, such as Kumari, are taken as the symbols of purity during the festival whose name literally means nine nights. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files