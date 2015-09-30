Candid moments at the U.N.
A delegate points his camera towards the General Assembly Hall as he has a video chat during addresses by attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo...more
United States Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power talks with United States Secretary of State at the U.N. Security Council meeting on counter-terrorism during the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New...more
An almost empty General Assembly Hall is seen as President Rosen Plevneliev of Bulgaria addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A member of the media does a standup via smart phone on a selfie stick during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Britain's Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond speaks with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power at a U.N. Security Council meeting on counter-terrorism during the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New...more
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, President Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry attend a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
A journalist watches from a booth at the United Nations as President Obama addresses attendees. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Obama gestures as he addresses attendees. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man carries out the chair reserved for the head of states that will be used before they address attendees. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani embraces United Nations Deputy Secretary General Jan Eliasson after addressing attendees. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Obama speaks with British Prime Minister David Cameron during Leaders' Summit on Peacekeeping. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The seats for Ukraine are shown empty after the delegation walked out for the address by Russian President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Elbegdorj Tsakhia of Mongolia departs after addressing attendees. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a notebook with the face of Simon Bolivar, Venezuelan military and political leader, while waiting to speak. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
President Obama extends his hand to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A security guard maintains watch. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An interpreter works in a booth translating the addresses delivered by world leaders. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President Obama and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi embrace at the end of their meeting. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Obama share a toast during the luncheon. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/RIA Novosti/Pool
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras listens as President Obama addresses attendees. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe greets other attendees before the sixth high-level meeting of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Region. REUTERS/Andrew...more
President Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro adjust their jackets at the start of their meeting. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
French President Francois Hollande is shown in a monitor in a booth as he addresses attendees. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Obama waits to deliver remarks during a Leaders Summit on Peacekeeping. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Members of the Iranian delegation listen as President Obama addresses attendees. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Michelle Obama listens while President Obama addresses attendees. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon presides over the start of the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
The seats for the Russian delegation are seen unoccupied as President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine addresses attendees. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President Obama shakes hands with UN General Assembly President Mogens Lykketoft following his address. At left is UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
Typhoon Dujuan strikes
Typhoon Dujuan makes landfall in China.
League of nations
World leaders address the 193-nation United Nations General Assembly.
Google's self-driving car
Google previews its self-driving prototype.
Clash at Jerusalem holy site
Israeli police and Palestinians clash over Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, following weeks of unrest during a period of major Jewish and Muslim holidays.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.