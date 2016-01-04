Candidate rides
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz departs his campaign bus at King's Christian Bookstore in Boone, Iowa January 4, 2016. The stop is the first of Cruz' six-day bus tour through Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds at a campaign rally at an airport in Mesa, Arizona December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
A TV cameraman records the van U.S. presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is using to cross the state to campaign for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April...more
Republican presidential candidate and Senator Marco Rubio and his son Anthony get in their car after a campaign stop at George's Diner in Meredith, New Hampshire December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson's campaign bus sits parked outside of a hotel in Des Moines, Iowa August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush leaves in his car after holding a campaign "meet and greet" event at Wholly Smokin BBQ in Florence, South Carolina November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's helicopter lands in a field before his visit to the Iowa State Fair during a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich gets off his campaign bus for a campaign town hall meeting in Stratham, New Hampshire October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders leaves in a car after speaking to a crowd at the Londonderry Senior Center in Londonderry, New Hampshire January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor
Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Rand Paul climbs into his car after a campaign stop at the Airport Diner in Manchester, New Hampshire September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Pathankot IAF base attacked
Unidentified militants attacked an Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Punjab.
Earthquake strikes Manipur
Powerful earthquake strikes Manipur, killing at least six people.
Anger over Shi'ite cleric's execution
The execution of Shi'ite Muslim cleric Nimr al-Nimr in Saudi Arabia has inflamed protests around the world.
RSS conclave in Maharashtra
Thousands of volunteers attend the gathering held to promote the organisation.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.