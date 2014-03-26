Candy Crush IPO
Mascots dressed as characters from the video game "Candy Crush Saga" pose outside the New York Stock Exchange ahead of the IPO of game maker King Digital Entertainment Plc on March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Mascots dressed as characters from the video game "Candy Crush Saga" pose outside the New York Stock Exchange ahead of the IPO of game maker King Digital Entertainment Plc on March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
(L-R) King CTO Thomas Hartwig, CEO Riccardo Zacconi, COO Stephane Kurgan and Chief Creative Officer Sebastian Knutsson celebrate on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
(L-R) King CTO Thomas Hartwig, CEO Riccardo Zacconi, COO Stephane Kurgan and Chief Creative Officer Sebastian Knutsson celebrate on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A mascot dressed as a character from "Candy Crush Saga" walks the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A mascot dressed as a character from "Candy Crush Saga" walks the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Mascots dressed as characters from "Candy Crush Saga" pose on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Mascots dressed as characters from "Candy Crush Saga" pose on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A mascot dressed as a character from "Candy Crush Saga" walks the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A mascot dressed as a character from "Candy Crush Saga" walks the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
King CEO Riccardo Zacconi holds up a trade ticket on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
King CEO Riccardo Zacconi holds up a trade ticket on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A mascot dressed as a character from the mobile game "Candy Crush Saga" walks the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A mascot dressed as a character from the mobile game "Candy Crush Saga" walks the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
(L-R) King CTO Thomas Hartwig, CEO Riccardo Zacconi, COO Stephane Kurgan and Chief Creative Officer Sebastian Knutsson celebrate at the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
(L-R) King CTO Thomas Hartwig, CEO Riccardo Zacconi, COO Stephane Kurgan and Chief Creative Officer Sebastian Knutsson celebrate at the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
King CEO Riccardo Zacconi does an interview on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
King CEO Riccardo Zacconi does an interview on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
King CEO Riccardo Zacconi looks on as traders work during the IPO of King Digital Entertainment Plc on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
King CEO Riccardo Zacconi looks on as traders work during the IPO of King Digital Entertainment Plc on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Next Slideshows
Varanasi beyond politics
Snapshots from the ancient city of Varanasi, sometimes called the heart of Hinduism.
City of the Dead
Cairo's poorest people live in a slum in the massive El'Arafa necropolis.
India Election: Flags, symbols and banners
Photos of flags, posters, banners and symbols of political parties in India.
First lady visits China
Ping pong, the Great Wall, culture and education are on the agenda during Michelle Obama's trip to China.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.