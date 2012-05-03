Canine control in Kashmir

Kashmiri veterinary paramedics carry a female stray dog from an operation theatre after her sterilization at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. Authorities in Kashmir on Thursday started a project to sterilize stray dogs to control their population which according to officials has reached over 90,000 in the city only. But civil societies fighting the increasing population of the stray dogs put the number at around 150,000. With an average of 50 dog bites cases across Kashmir per day, the number of annual dog-bite cases has doubled in just four years reaching a staggering number of around 18,500 for the year ending March 2011, hospital sources said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli