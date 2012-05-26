Edition:
Cannes fashion

<p>Aishwarya Rai arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Nicole Kidman poses during a photocall for the film "Hemingway and Gellhorn" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Kylie Minogue poses during a photocall for the film "Holy Motors", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Arta Dobroshi poses during a photocall for the film "Trois Mondes" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Asia Argento arrives for the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Mallika Sherawat arrives for the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Model Doutzen Kroes arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Arielle Dombasle arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Heidi Klum arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Paperboy" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Frederique Bel arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Casandra Elizabeth Ventura poses on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Le Grand Soir" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool</p>

<p>Berenice Marlohe arrives on the red carpet for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Diane Kruger (L) and Joshua Jackson (R) arrive on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Killing Them Softly", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet ahead for the screening of the film "Amour", by director Michael Haneke in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Fashion details are seen on an unidentified guest's dress as she arrives on the red carpet for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Fashion details are seen on an unidentified guest's dress as she arrives on the red carpet for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Model Hanaa Ben Abdesslem arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Luisana Lopilato arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

<p>Milla Jovovich arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Kristen Stewart (R) and Tom Sturridge pose during a photocall for the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>An unidentified guest arrives on the carpet for amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Charlie MacLean poses on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "The Angel's Share", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler </p>

<p>Sandrine Bonnaire (L) and Alexandra Lamy (R) arrive on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Killing Them Softly", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Sylvie Hoarau (R) and Aurelie Saada from the French duo "Brigitte" arrive on the red carpet for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Director Ken Loach (R) and cast members pose on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "The Angel's Share", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Staff members adjust Janet Jackson's dress as she arrives for amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Jessie J arrives for amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Luciana Gimenez arrives for amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Berenice Bejo arrives for amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>An unidentified guest arrives for amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

<p>An unidentified guest arrives on the carpet for amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Pete Doherty poses during a photocall for the film "Confession of a Child of the Century", by director Sylvie Verheyde, at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier </p>

<p>Jessica Mauboy poses during a photocall for the film "The Sapphires" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Delphine Chaneac arrives on the red carpet for the screaning of the film "Like Someone in Love" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet ahead for the screening of the film "Amour", by director Michael Haneke in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann </p>

