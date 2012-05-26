Cannes fashion
Aishwarya Rai arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Aishwarya Rai arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Nicole Kidman poses during a photocall for the film "Hemingway and Gellhorn" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Nicole Kidman poses during a photocall for the film "Hemingway and Gellhorn" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Kylie Minogue poses during a photocall for the film "Holy Motors", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Kylie Minogue poses during a photocall for the film "Holy Motors", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Arta Dobroshi poses during a photocall for the film "Trois Mondes" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Arta Dobroshi poses during a photocall for the film "Trois Mondes" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Asia Argento arrives for the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Asia Argento arrives for the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Mallika Sherawat arrives for the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Mallika Sherawat arrives for the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Model Doutzen Kroes arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Model Doutzen Kroes arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Arielle Dombasle arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Arielle Dombasle arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Heidi Klum arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Paperboy" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Heidi Klum arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Paperboy" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Frederique Bel arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Frederique Bel arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Casandra Elizabeth Ventura poses on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Le Grand Soir" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool
Casandra Elizabeth Ventura poses on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Le Grand Soir" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool
Berenice Marlohe arrives on the red carpet for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Berenice Marlohe arrives on the red carpet for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Diane Kruger (L) and Joshua Jackson (R) arrive on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Killing Them Softly", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Diane Kruger (L) and Joshua Jackson (R) arrive on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Killing Them Softly", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet ahead for the screening of the film "Amour", by director Michael Haneke in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet ahead for the screening of the film "Amour", by director Michael Haneke in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Fashion details are seen on an unidentified guest's dress as she arrives on the red carpet for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Fashion details are seen on an unidentified guest's dress as she arrives on the red carpet for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Fashion details are seen on an unidentified guest's dress as she arrives on the red carpet for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Fashion details are seen on an unidentified guest's dress as she arrives on the red carpet for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Model Hanaa Ben Abdesslem arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Model Hanaa Ben Abdesslem arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Luisana Lopilato arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Luisana Lopilato arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Milla Jovovich arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Milla Jovovich arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Kristen Stewart (R) and Tom Sturridge pose during a photocall for the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Kristen Stewart (R) and Tom Sturridge pose during a photocall for the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
An unidentified guest arrives on the carpet for amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An unidentified guest arrives on the carpet for amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Charlie MacLean poses on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "The Angel's Share", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Charlie MacLean poses on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "The Angel's Share", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Sandrine Bonnaire (L) and Alexandra Lamy (R) arrive on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Killing Them Softly", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Sandrine Bonnaire (L) and Alexandra Lamy (R) arrive on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Killing Them Softly", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Sylvie Hoarau (R) and Aurelie Saada from the French duo "Brigitte" arrive on the red carpet for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Sylvie Hoarau (R) and Aurelie Saada from the French duo "Brigitte" arrive on the red carpet for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Director Ken Loach (R) and cast members pose on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "The Angel's Share", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Director Ken Loach (R) and cast members pose on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "The Angel's Share", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Staff members adjust Janet Jackson's dress as she arrives for amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Staff members adjust Janet Jackson's dress as she arrives for amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Jessie J arrives for amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Jessie J arrives for amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Luciana Gimenez arrives for amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Luciana Gimenez arrives for amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Berenice Bejo arrives for amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Berenice Bejo arrives for amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An unidentified guest arrives for amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An unidentified guest arrives for amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An unidentified guest arrives on the carpet for amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An unidentified guest arrives on the carpet for amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Pete Doherty poses during a photocall for the film "Confession of a Child of the Century", by director Sylvie Verheyde, at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Pete Doherty poses during a photocall for the film "Confession of a Child of the Century", by director Sylvie Verheyde, at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Jessica Mauboy poses during a photocall for the film "The Sapphires" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Jessica Mauboy poses during a photocall for the film "The Sapphires" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Delphine Chaneac arrives on the red carpet for the screaning of the film "Like Someone in Love" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Delphine Chaneac arrives on the red carpet for the screaning of the film "Like Someone in Love" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet ahead for the screening of the film "Amour", by director Michael Haneke in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet ahead for the screening of the film "Amour", by director Michael Haneke in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Next Slideshows
American Idol finale
Phillip Phillips, 21, was proclaimed the winner during the 11th season finale of "American Idol."
Celebrity sightings
The week in celebrity spottings.
Maxim Hot 100
The world's most beautiful women as chosen by Maxim readers.
Bra boost to make ends meet
Victoria's Secret provides livelihood to rural women in India.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.