Thu May 17, 2012

Cannes Film Festival

<p>A man dressed as Charlie Chaplin walks on the beach in Cannes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

<p>Actress Eva Longoria arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler </p>

<p>Cast member Bill Murray takes a photograph as he poses during a photocall for the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

<p>Alec Baldwin carries Hilaria Thomas while arriving on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Virginia Mayo/Pool</p>

<p>Jury members of the 65th Cannes Film Festival Ewan McGregor, Emmanuelle Devos and Diane Kruger arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom" by Wes Anderson in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

<p>Actress Jane Fonda arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier </p>

<p>Actress Jessica Chastain arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler </p>

<p>Actress Fan Bing Bing arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier </p>

<p>French actress Frederique Bel arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler </p>

<p>British actor Sacha Baron Cohen stands next to a camel during a photocall on the Croisette for his latest movie "The Dictator", in Cannes, May 16, 2012. " REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier </p>

<p>French model Sarah Marshall and French designer Jean-Claude Jitrois arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

<p>Cast member Marion Cotillard poses during a photocall for the film "De rouille et d'os", by director Jacques Audiard, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

<p>Singer Lana Del Rey arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier </p>

<p>Actress Vahina Giocante arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

<p>Czech model Eva Herzigova arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier </p>

<p>French actress Marie Gillain arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier </p>

<p>Voice actors Chris Rock, Ben Stiller and David Schwimmer pose during a photocall for the animated film "Madagascar 3:Europe's most wanted" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

<p>Cast member Bruce Willis poses during a photocall for the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

<p>Cast member Nahed El Sebai poses during a photocall for the film "Baad El Mawkeaa", by director Yousry Nasrallah, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

<p>Mistress of ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, Argentine-French actress Berenice Bejo arrives at the opening ceremony of the world's biggest film festival in Cannes, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann </p>

<p>British actor Sacha Baron Cohen sits on a camel during a photocall on the Croisette for his latest movie "The Dictator" in Cannes, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier </p>

<p>Voice actresses Jessica Chastain and Jada Pinkett-Smith take part in a photocall for the animated film "Madagascar 3:Europe's most wanted" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

<p>Jury member of the 65th Cannes Film Festival Ewan McGregor arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom" by director Wes Anderson in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier </p>

<p>French actress Virginie Ledoyen arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>British actor Sacha Baron Cohen poses during a photocall on the Croisette for his latest movie "The Dictator", in Cannes, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier </p>

<p>Cast member Tilda Swinton poses during a photocall for the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

<p>Argentine-French actress Berenice Bejo poses during a photocall in Cannes, May 15, 2012. Bejo will be the mistress of ceremony for the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

<p>British actor Sacha Baron Cohen stands next to a camel during a photocall on the Croisette for his latest movie "The Dictator", in Cannes, May 16, 2012. " REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier </p>

<p>Cast members Bruce Willis and Tilda Swinton pose during a photocall for the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

<p>Cast members Hao Lei (R), Qin Hao (C) and Qi Xi pose during a photocall for the film "Mystery" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier </p>

<p>Cast members Bruce Willis and Bill Murray pose during a photocall for the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

<p>Cast members and director Wes Anderson arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier </p>

<p>Nanni Moretti, jury president of the 65th Cannes Film Festival poses during a photocall on the first day of the world's biggest film festival in Cannes, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

<p>Jury member of the 65th Cannes Film Festival Diane Kruger poses during a photocall on the first day of the world's biggest film festival in Cannes, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

<p>Director Wes Anderson and cast members Tilda Swinton, Bruce Willis and Edward Norton arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier </p>

<p>Cast member Bruce Willis attends a news conference for the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier </p>

<p>British actor Sacha Baron Cohen poses during a photocall on the Croisette for his latest movie "The Dictator", in Cannes, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier </p>

<p>Jury members of the 65th Cannes Film Festival Diane Kruger and Ewan McGregor (R) pose during a photocall on the first day of the world's biggest film festival in Cannes, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Jury member of the 65th Cannes Film Festival Diane Kruger arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom" by director Wes Anderson in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier </p>

<p>Actress Eva Longoria arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler </p>

