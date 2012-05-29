Edition:
Pictures | Tue May 29, 2012 | 7:50am IST

Cannes film festival

<p>Jury President of the 65th Cannes Film Festival Nanni Moretti (L) and jury members (LtoR) Andrea Arnold, Diane Kruger, Raoul Peck, Ewan McGregor and Emmanuelle Devos attend the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Grand Prix award winner Matteo Garrone for the film "Reality" poses during a photocall after the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Director Michael Haneke reacts after receiving the Palme d'Or award for the film "Amour" (Love) during the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Best screenplay award winner Cristian Mungiu for the film "Dupa Dealuri" (Beyond the Hills) greets actress Nastassja Kinski during the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Cast member Jean-Louis Trintignant (R) reacts next to his unidentified guest after director Michael Haneke receive the Palme d'Or award for the film "Amour" (Love) during the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Mistress of ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, Argentine-French actress Berenice Bejo, embraces Jury President Nanni Moretti as he arrives on stage for the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Cast member Reese Witherspoon poses during a photocall for the film "Mud", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Charlotte de Turckheim poses during red carpet arrivals for the film "Mud", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Virginie Efira arrives on the red carpet for the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Andie MacDowell (L) and daughter Sarah Margaret Qualley arrive on the red carpet for the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Miss Universe 2010 Ximena Navarrete of Mexico arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Mud", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Cast members Matthew McConaughey (L) and Reese Witherspoon arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Mud", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool</p>

<p>Jury member of the 65th Cannes Film Festival Diane Kruger arrives on the red carpet for the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Cast member Audrey Tautou poses during a photocall for the film "Therese Desqueyroux" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Cast member Gilles Lellouche poses during a photocall for the film "Therese Desqueyroux" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Best Actor award winner Mads Mikkelsen for the film "Jagten" (The Hunt) poses during a photocall after the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Cast member Reese Witherspoon poses during a photocall for the film "Mud", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

<p>Cast members Nicole Kidman (R) and Clive Owen (L) pose on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Hemingway and Gellhorn" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Kristen Stewart arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Director George Lucas (R) and his partner Mellody Hobson (L) arrive on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Cast member Robert Pattinson (R) arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler </p>

<p>Cast members Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Hemingway and Gellhorn" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Photographers work on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Hemingway and Gellhorn" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Director Bernard-Henry Levy (L) and an unidentified man pose during a photocall for the film "Le Serment de Tobrouk" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>David Cronenberg poses during a photocall for the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Antonio Banderas and Model Karolina Kurkova perform on stage as they attend an auction at the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Singer Jessie J performs on stage as she attends an auction at the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Cast member Nicole Kidman is surrounded by bodyguards as she leaves after the screening of the film "The Paperboy" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Model Heidi Klum arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Paperboy" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Cast member Zac Efron attends a news conference for the film "The Paperboy" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Director Lee Daniels (L) and cast member Nicole Kidman attend a news conference for the film "The Paperboy" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Cast members Nicole Kidman (L) and Macy Gray pose during a photocall for the film "The Paperboy" by director Lee Daniels, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Antonio Banderas arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Paperboy" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Director Lee Daniels poses during a photocall for the film "The Paperboy" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Cast members including Nicole Kidman (2ndR) arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Paperboy" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Director Leos Carax (2ndR) and cast members including Kylie Minogue (R) pose during red carpet arrivals for the film "Holy Motors", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Director Walter Salles attends a news conference for the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Cast member Kristen Stewart (C) poses during red carpet arrivals for the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Cast members Kristen Stewart (R) and Garret Hedlund pose during red carpet arrivals for the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Actor Ewan Mc Gregor and his wife Eve Mavrakis arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Actress Elodie Bouchez arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Cast members Kylie Minogue (L) and Denis Lavant pose during red carpet arrivals for the film "Holy Motors", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Director Benicio Del Toro poses during a photocall for the film "7 Dias En La Habana", at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Cast member Brad Pitt attends a news conference for the film "Killing Them Softly", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Cast member Kylie Minogue attends a news conference for the film "Holy Motors", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Cast member Denis Lavant attends a news conference for the film "Holy Motors", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Cast member Denis Lavant poses during a photocall for the film "Holy Motors", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Cast members Kristen Stewart (R) and Kirsten Dunst pose during a photocall for the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Cast members Viggo Mortensen (L) and Kirsten Dunst pose during a photocall for the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Cast member Brad Pitt arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Killing Them Softly", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Cast member Benoit Poelvoorde holds a part of the desk during a photocall for the film "Le Grand Soir" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Director and Photographer Raymond Depardon poses with director Claudine Nougaret during a photocall for the film "Journal de France", at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Cast member Brad Pitt (L) and Ray Liotta (R) pose on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Killing Them Softly", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Jury member Diane Kruger (R) and actor Joshua Jackson (L) arrive on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Killing Them Softly", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Singer Casandra Elizabeth Ventura poses on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Le Grand Soir" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool</p>

<p>Cast member Brad Pitt signs autographs as he arrives to attend a photocall for the film "Killing Them Softly", by director Andrew Dominik, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Director Ken Loach (R) and cast members pose on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "The Angel's Share", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Cast member Jeremie Renier attends a photocall for the film "Elefante Blanco", by director Pablo Trapero, at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Director Alain Resnais (L) and cast member Sabine Azema attend a photocall for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Director Alain Resnais welcomes cast members during red carpet arrivals for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Actor Gib Pocthier (C) arrives on the red carpet with unidentified guests for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Actresses Kelly Brook (R) and Hofit Golan arrive on the red carpet for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Actresses Kelly Brook (R) and Hofit Golan arrive on the red carpet for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Fashion details are seen on an unidentified guest's dress as she arrives on the red carpet for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Actrice Delphine Chaneac arrives on the red carpet for the screaning of the film "Like Someone in Love" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Director Alain Resnais arrives for a photocall for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu", "You Haven't Seen Anything Yet" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Actress Berenice Marlohe poses during a photocall organised by Swarovski at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. Marlohe stars as a Bond girl in the new James Bond film "SkyFall". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Singer Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet ahead for the screening of the film "Amour", by director Michael Haneke in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Director Brandon Cronenberg (R) poses with cast member Sarah Gadon (C) and Caleb Landry Jones during a photocall for the film "Antiviral" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Guests arrive on the red carpet ahead for the screening of the film "Amour", by director Michael Haneke in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Actress Mylene Jampanoi (L) and director Xavier Dolan arrive on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Amour", by director Michael Haneke in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Cast members Karole Rocher (L) and Pete Doherty (R) arrive on the red carpet for the film "Confession of a Child of the Century", by director Sylvie Verheyde at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Cast members Jean-Louis Trintignant (Center L) and Isabelle Huppert (Center R) arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Amour", by director Michael Haneke in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Directors (L to R) David Cronenberg, Roman Polanski, Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne and France Culture Minister Aurelie Filippetti pose on the red carpet ahead for the screening of the film "Amour", by director Michael Haneke in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>A man wipes water off the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Jagten", by director Thomas Vinterberg in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

