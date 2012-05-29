Cannes film festival
Jury President of the 65th Cannes Film Festival Nanni Moretti (L) and jury members (LtoR) Andrea Arnold, Diane Kruger, Raoul Peck, Ewan McGregor and Emmanuelle Devos attend the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Grand Prix award winner Matteo Garrone for the film "Reality" poses during a photocall after the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Director Michael Haneke reacts after receiving the Palme d'Or award for the film "Amour" (Love) during the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Best screenplay award winner Cristian Mungiu for the film "Dupa Dealuri" (Beyond the Hills) greets actress Nastassja Kinski during the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast member Jean-Louis Trintignant (R) reacts next to his unidentified guest after director Michael Haneke receive the Palme d'Or award for the film "Amour" (Love) during the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Mistress of ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, Argentine-French actress Berenice Bejo, embraces Jury President Nanni Moretti as he arrives on stage for the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast member Reese Witherspoon poses during a photocall for the film "Mud", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Charlotte de Turckheim poses during red carpet arrivals for the film "Mud", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Virginie Efira arrives on the red carpet for the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Andie MacDowell (L) and daughter Sarah Margaret Qualley arrive on the red carpet for the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Miss Universe 2010 Ximena Navarrete of Mexico arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Mud", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast members Matthew McConaughey (L) and Reese Witherspoon arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Mud", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool
Jury member of the 65th Cannes Film Festival Diane Kruger arrives on the red carpet for the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Cast member Audrey Tautou poses during a photocall for the film "Therese Desqueyroux" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Cast member Gilles Lellouche poses during a photocall for the film "Therese Desqueyroux" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Best Actor award winner Mads Mikkelsen for the film "Jagten" (The Hunt) poses during a photocall after the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Cast member Reese Witherspoon poses during a photocall for the film "Mud", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast members Nicole Kidman (R) and Clive Owen (L) pose on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Hemingway and Gellhorn" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Kristen Stewart arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Director George Lucas (R) and his partner Mellody Hobson (L) arrive on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast member Robert Pattinson (R) arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Cast members Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Hemingway and Gellhorn" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Photographers work on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Hemingway and Gellhorn" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Director Bernard-Henry Levy (L) and an unidentified man pose during a photocall for the film "Le Serment de Tobrouk" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
David Cronenberg poses during a photocall for the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Antonio Banderas and Model Karolina Kurkova perform on stage as they attend an auction at the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Singer Jessie J performs on stage as she attends an auction at the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast member Nicole Kidman is surrounded by bodyguards as she leaves after the screening of the film "The Paperboy" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Model Heidi Klum arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Paperboy" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Zac Efron attends a news conference for the film "The Paperboy" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Director Lee Daniels (L) and cast member Nicole Kidman attend a news conference for the film "The Paperboy" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Cast members Nicole Kidman (L) and Macy Gray pose during a photocall for the film "The Paperboy" by director Lee Daniels, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Antonio Banderas arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Paperboy" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Director Lee Daniels poses during a photocall for the film "The Paperboy" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast members including Nicole Kidman (2ndR) arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Paperboy" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Director Leos Carax (2ndR) and cast members including Kylie Minogue (R) pose during red carpet arrivals for the film "Holy Motors", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Director Walter Salles attends a news conference for the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Cast member Kristen Stewart (C) poses during red carpet arrivals for the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast members Kristen Stewart (R) and Garret Hedlund pose during red carpet arrivals for the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actor Ewan Mc Gregor and his wife Eve Mavrakis arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Elodie Bouchez arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast members Kylie Minogue (L) and Denis Lavant pose during red carpet arrivals for the film "Holy Motors", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Director Benicio Del Toro poses during a photocall for the film "7 Dias En La Habana", at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast member Brad Pitt attends a news conference for the film "Killing Them Softly", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast member Kylie Minogue attends a news conference for the film "Holy Motors", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Denis Lavant attends a news conference for the film "Holy Motors", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Denis Lavant poses during a photocall for the film "Holy Motors", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast members Kristen Stewart (R) and Kirsten Dunst pose during a photocall for the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast members Viggo Mortensen (L) and Kirsten Dunst pose during a photocall for the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Brad Pitt arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Killing Them Softly", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast member Benoit Poelvoorde holds a part of the desk during a photocall for the film "Le Grand Soir" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Director and Photographer Raymond Depardon poses with director Claudine Nougaret during a photocall for the film "Journal de France", at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Brad Pitt (L) and Ray Liotta (R) pose on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Killing Them Softly", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jury member Diane Kruger (R) and actor Joshua Jackson (L) arrive on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Killing Them Softly", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Singer Casandra Elizabeth Ventura poses on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Le Grand Soir" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool
Cast member Brad Pitt signs autographs as he arrives to attend a photocall for the film "Killing Them Softly", by director Andrew Dominik, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Director Ken Loach (R) and cast members pose on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "The Angel's Share", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast member Jeremie Renier attends a photocall for the film "Elefante Blanco", by director Pablo Trapero, at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Director Alain Resnais (L) and cast member Sabine Azema attend a photocall for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Director Alain Resnais welcomes cast members during red carpet arrivals for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Actor Gib Pocthier (C) arrives on the red carpet with unidentified guests for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Actresses Kelly Brook (R) and Hofit Golan arrive on the red carpet for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actresses Kelly Brook (R) and Hofit Golan arrive on the red carpet for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Fashion details are seen on an unidentified guest's dress as she arrives on the red carpet for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actrice Delphine Chaneac arrives on the red carpet for the screaning of the film "Like Someone in Love" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Director Alain Resnais arrives for a photocall for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu", "You Haven't Seen Anything Yet" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Berenice Marlohe poses during a photocall organised by Swarovski at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. Marlohe stars as a Bond girl in the new James Bond film "SkyFall". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Singer Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet ahead for the screening of the film "Amour", by director Michael Haneke in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Director Brandon Cronenberg (R) poses with cast member Sarah Gadon (C) and Caleb Landry Jones during a photocall for the film "Antiviral" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Guests arrive on the red carpet ahead for the screening of the film "Amour", by director Michael Haneke in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Actress Mylene Jampanoi (L) and director Xavier Dolan arrive on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Amour", by director Michael Haneke in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Cast members Karole Rocher (L) and Pete Doherty (R) arrive on the red carpet for the film "Confession of a Child of the Century", by director Sylvie Verheyde at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Cast members Jean-Louis Trintignant (Center L) and Isabelle Huppert (Center R) arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Amour", by director Michael Haneke in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Directors (L to R) David Cronenberg, Roman Polanski, Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne and France Culture Minister Aurelie Filippetti pose on the red carpet ahead for the screening of the film "Amour", by director Michael Haneke in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A man wipes water off the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Jagten", by director Thomas Vinterberg in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
