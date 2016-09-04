Canonisation of Mother Teresa
Pope Francis blesses with an incense burner as he leads a mass for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis leads a mass for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis leads a mass for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A Swiss Guard stands in front of a tapestry depicting Mother Teresa of Calcutta before a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Nuns, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, arrive to attend a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A nun, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, holds a child before a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A nun, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, carries a relic of Mother Teresa of Calcutta before a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Swiss Guards stand in front of a tapestry depicting Mother Teresa of Calcutta before a mass, celebrated by Pope Francis, for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A general view of Saint Peter's Square as Pope Francis leads a mass for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta at the Vatican September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A tapestry depicting Mother Teresa of Calcutta is seen in the facade of Saint Peter's Basilica during a mass, celebrated by Pope Francis, for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Bishops attend a mass leaded by Pope Francis for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Nuns from the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata watch a live broadcast of the canonisation of Mother Teresa at a ceremony held in the Vatican, September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man holds a poster of Mother Teresa outside the Missionaries of Charity building in Kolkata as she was canonised during a ceremony held in the Vatican, September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman holds a statuette of Mother Teresa outside the Missionaries of Charity building in Kolkata as she was canonised during a ceremony held in the Vatican, September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Pope Francis leaves at the end of a mass for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis is greeted by the faithful as he leaves at the end of a mass for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Nuns from the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata watch a live broadcast of the canonisation of Mother Teresa at a ceremony held in the Vatican, September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Spain's former Queen Sofia attends a mass leaded by Pope Francis for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A man wears a t-shirt with the image of Mother Teresa of Calcutta before a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Nuns, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, arrive to attend a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A general view of Saint Peter's Square as Pope Francis leads a mass for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta at the Vatican September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A Swiss guard stands guard in Saint Peter's Square as Pope Francis leads a mass for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta at the Vatican September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Next Slideshows
India This Week
Our best India photos from this week.
Mother Teresa's life of work
Mother Teresa of Calcutta, a nun who dedicated her life to helping the poor, will be made a saint of the Roman Catholic Church.
Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity
Mother Teresa founded the Missionaries of Charity to help the poor on the streets of Kolkata and the religious order later spread throughout the world.
Egyptian president in India
Pictures of Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during his three-day official visit to India.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.