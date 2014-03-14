Captain America premiere
Cast members Scarlett Johansson and Cobie Smulders pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Scarlett Johansson and Cobie Smulders pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Chris Evans poses with a fan at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Chris Evans poses with a fan at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Scarlett Johansson signs autographs at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Scarlett Johansson signs autographs at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Cobie Smulders poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Cobie Smulders poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Jeremy Renner poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Jeremy Renner poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans cheer at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans cheer at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Emily VanCamp signs autographs at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Emily VanCamp signs autographs at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Chris Evans signs autographs at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Chris Evans signs autographs at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Samuel L. Jackson takes a selfie at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Samuel L. Jackson takes a selfie at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Scarlett Johansson poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Scarlett Johansson poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Chris Evans poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Chris Evans poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Scarlett Johansson is introduced at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Scarlett Johansson is introduced at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans and Samuel L. Jackson pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans and Samuel L. Jackson pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans wait at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans wait at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Chris Evans waves at fans at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Chris Evans waves at fans at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Chris Evans and actor Jeremy Renner greet each other at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Chris Evans and actor Jeremy Renner greet each other at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Chris Evans and Samuel L. Jackson shake hands as they pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Chris Evans and Samuel L. Jackson shake hands as they pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Scarlett Johansson and Samuel L. Jackson pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Scarlett Johansson and Samuel L. Jackson pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Veronica Mars premiere
Cast members celebrate the premiere of the Kickstarter-funded Veronica Mars movie.
Celebrities who own sports teams
Some notable names who own sports teams.
Highest-paid musicians
Billboard ranks the top-earners in music.
Surreal art
Installation pieces designed to give pause.
MORE IN PICTURES
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.