Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Mar 14, 2014 | 11:10pm IST

Captain America premiere

<p>Cast members Scarlett Johansson and Cobie Smulders pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast members Scarlett Johansson and Cobie Smulders pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, March 14, 2014

Cast members Scarlett Johansson and Cobie Smulders pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 18
<p>Cast member Chris Evans poses with a fan at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Chris Evans poses with a fan at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, March 14, 2014

Cast member Chris Evans poses with a fan at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 18
<p>Cast member Scarlett Johansson signs autographs at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Scarlett Johansson signs autographs at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, March 14, 2014

Cast member Scarlett Johansson signs autographs at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 18
<p>Cast member Cobie Smulders poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Cobie Smulders poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, March 14, 2014

Cast member Cobie Smulders poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 18
<p>Actor Jeremy Renner poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Jeremy Renner poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, March 14, 2014

Actor Jeremy Renner poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 18
<p>Fans cheer at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Fans cheer at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, March 14, 2014

Fans cheer at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 18
<p>Cast member Emily VanCamp signs autographs at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Emily VanCamp signs autographs at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, March 14, 2014

Cast member Emily VanCamp signs autographs at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 18
<p>Cast member Chris Evans signs autographs at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Chris Evans signs autographs at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, March 14, 2014

Cast member Chris Evans signs autographs at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 18
<p>Cast member Samuel L. Jackson takes a selfie at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Samuel L. Jackson takes a selfie at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, March 14, 2014

Cast member Samuel L. Jackson takes a selfie at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 18
<p>Cast member Scarlett Johansson poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Scarlett Johansson poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, March 14, 2014

Cast member Scarlett Johansson poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 18
<p>Cast member Chris Evans poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Chris Evans poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, March 14, 2014

Cast member Chris Evans poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 18
<p>Cast member Scarlett Johansson is introduced at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Scarlett Johansson is introduced at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, March 14, 2014

Cast member Scarlett Johansson is introduced at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 18
<p>Cast members Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans and Samuel L. Jackson pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast members Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans and Samuel L. Jackson pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, March 14, 2014

Cast members Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans and Samuel L. Jackson pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 18
<p>Fans wait at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Fans wait at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, March 14, 2014

Fans wait at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 18
<p>Cast member Chris Evans waves at fans at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Chris Evans waves at fans at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, March 14, 2014

Cast member Chris Evans waves at fans at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 18
<p>Cast member Chris Evans and actor Jeremy Renner greet each other at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Chris Evans and actor Jeremy Renner greet each other at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, March 14, 2014

Cast member Chris Evans and actor Jeremy Renner greet each other at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 18
<p>Cast members Chris Evans and Samuel L. Jackson shake hands as they pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast members Chris Evans and Samuel L. Jackson shake hands as they pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, March 14, 2014

Cast members Chris Evans and Samuel L. Jackson shake hands as they pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 18
<p>Cast members Scarlett Johansson and Samuel L. Jackson pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast members Scarlett Johansson and Samuel L. Jackson pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, March 14, 2014

Cast members Scarlett Johansson and Samuel L. Jackson pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Veronica Mars premiere

Veronica Mars premiere

Next Slideshows

Veronica Mars premiere

Veronica Mars premiere

Cast members celebrate the premiere of the Kickstarter-funded Veronica Mars movie.

14 Mar 2014
Celebrities who own sports teams

Celebrities who own sports teams

Some notable names who own sports teams.

12 Mar 2014
Highest-paid musicians

Highest-paid musicians

Billboard ranks the top-earners in music.

11 Mar 2014
Surreal art

Surreal art

Installation pieces designed to give pause.

08 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures