Capturing the moment
A security force personnel takes pictures of a Naga Sadhu or a Hindu holy man on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A security force personnel takes pictures of a Naga Sadhu or a Hindu holy man on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Kashmiri protester throws stone towards policemen as foreign photographers takes pictures during an anti-election protest in Srinagar May 6, 2009. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri protester throws stone towards policemen as foreign photographers takes pictures during an anti-election protest in Srinagar May 6, 2009. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Photographers take pictures as a competitor flexes his muscles during a body building competition in Mumbai March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Photographers take pictures as a competitor flexes his muscles during a body building competition in Mumbai March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A photographer takes a picture of a monkey accompanying a Hindu holyman, outside a base camp for the pilgrimage to the cave of Amarnath, in Jammu June 14, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Gupta
A photographer takes a picture of a monkey accompanying a Hindu holyman, outside a base camp for the pilgrimage to the cave of Amarnath, in Jammu June 14, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Gupta
Onlookers take pictures using their mobile phones as smoke billows after a fire broke out at a firecracker market in Vadodara November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Onlookers take pictures using their mobile phones as smoke billows after a fire broke out at a firecracker market in Vadodara November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A participant uses an iPad to take pictures of a rally as part of the week-long sex workers' freedom festival at the Sonagachi red-light area in Kolkata July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A participant uses an iPad to take pictures of a rally as part of the week-long sex workers' freedom festival at the Sonagachi red-light area in Kolkata July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani (L) uses his iPhone to take pictures as Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh watches during the signing of agreements ceremony in New Delhi April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani (L) uses his iPhone to take pictures as Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh watches during the signing of agreements ceremony in New Delhi April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A health worker takes a picture of severely malnourished two-year-old girl Rajni, on her admission at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A health worker takes a picture of severely malnourished two-year-old girl Rajni, on her admission at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Visitors and news photographers take pictures of Maruti Suzuki's new compact SUV XA Alpha car after its unveiling at India's Auto Expo in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Visitors and news photographers take pictures of Maruti Suzuki's new compact SUV XA Alpha car after its unveiling at India's Auto Expo in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sachin Tendulkar arrives to bat as fans try to take pictures during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sachin Tendulkar arrives to bat as fans try to take pictures during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A commuter travelling on a bus takes pictures with his mobile phone of the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar in Hyderabad February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A commuter travelling on a bus takes pictures with his mobile phone of the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar in Hyderabad February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A Muslim boy takes pictures with his mobile phone after the end of Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque in Ahmedabad August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Muslim boy takes pictures with his mobile phone after the end of Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque in Ahmedabad August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People take pictures of two monks play traditional bugle during the opening ceremony on the first day of two-day festival in Hemis Gompa, 45 km (28 miles) southeast of Leh July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
People take pictures of two monks play traditional bugle during the opening ceremony on the first day of two-day festival in Hemis Gompa, 45 km (28 miles) southeast of Leh July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A man takes a picture of Indian tourists wearing Kashmiri traditional attire in Pahalgam, 100 km (61 miles) south of Srinagar July 18, 2008. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man takes a picture of Indian tourists wearing Kashmiri traditional attire in Pahalgam, 100 km (61 miles) south of Srinagar July 18, 2008. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian policeman takes position as photographers take pictures during a suicide attack in Srinagar October 11, 2007. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian policeman takes position as photographers take pictures during a suicide attack in Srinagar October 11, 2007. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Dignitaries take pictures behind Lobsang Sangay (L), the elected prime minister of the Tibetan government-in-exile, as school children in traditional clothing perform during his felicitation ceremony at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamsala August 9,...more
Dignitaries take pictures behind Lobsang Sangay (L), the elected prime minister of the Tibetan government-in-exile, as school children in traditional clothing perform during his felicitation ceremony at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamsala August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Congress party politician Jyoti Devi breaks flower pots after she was expelled from the Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
Congress party politician Jyoti Devi breaks flower pots after she was expelled from the Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
Photographers and members of the media cover a gunfire at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai November 28, 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Photographers and members of the media cover a gunfire at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai November 28, 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A nomad girl plays with a camera inside her roadside house on the outskirts of New Delhi January 10, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A nomad girl plays with a camera inside her roadside house on the outskirts of New Delhi January 10, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Sadhu or a holy man on his way to Amarnath shrine takes photographs of another sadhu in Jammu July 1, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta
A Sadhu or a holy man on his way to Amarnath shrine takes photographs of another sadhu in Jammu July 1, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta
Photographers takes pictures of a woman applying makeup on a girl during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Srinagar October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Photographers takes pictures of a woman applying makeup on a girl during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Srinagar October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A news photographer takes pictures of seized bullets during a news conference by Indian army after a gun battle, in Srinagar March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A news photographer takes pictures of seized bullets during a news conference by Indian army after a gun battle, in Srinagar March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A news photographer takes pictures of Zamrooda Habib (in white), leader of women's separatist party Muslim Khawateen Markaz, after her arrest during a protest in Srinagar June 2, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A news photographer takes pictures of Zamrooda Habib (in white), leader of women's separatist party Muslim Khawateen Markaz, after her arrest during a protest in Srinagar June 2, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Next Slideshows
China's space dreams
China launches three astronauts to an experimental space lab.
Beat the heat
A look at how people cool off during summer in India.
They got the moves
Have feet, will dance.
Apple Developers Conference
Apple unveiled iTunes Radio, and a new line of Mac computers during their Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco.
MORE IN PICTURES
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Protest of one
From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.
China's mega statues
The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Journey to the Space Station
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.