Capturing the moment

<p>A security force personnel takes pictures of a Naga Sadhu or a Hindu holy man on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>A Kashmiri protester throws stone towards policemen as foreign photographers takes pictures during an anti-election protest in Srinagar May 6, 2009. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>Photographers take pictures as a competitor flexes his muscles during a body building competition in Mumbai March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A photographer takes a picture of a monkey accompanying a Hindu holyman, outside a base camp for the pilgrimage to the cave of Amarnath, in Jammu June 14, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Gupta</p>

<p>Onlookers take pictures using their mobile phones as smoke billows after a fire broke out at a firecracker market in Vadodara November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A participant uses an iPad to take pictures of a rally as part of the week-long sex workers' freedom festival at the Sonagachi red-light area in Kolkata July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Qatar's Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani (L) uses his iPhone to take pictures as Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh watches during the signing of agreements ceremony in New Delhi April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A health worker takes a picture of severely malnourished two-year-old girl Rajni, on her admission at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Visitors and news photographers take pictures of Maruti Suzuki's new compact SUV XA Alpha car after its unveiling at India's Auto Expo in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Sachin Tendulkar arrives to bat as fans try to take pictures during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A commuter travelling on a bus takes pictures with his mobile phone of the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar in Hyderabad February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

<p>A Muslim boy takes pictures with his mobile phone after the end of Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque in Ahmedabad August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>People take pictures of two monks play traditional bugle during the opening ceremony on the first day of two-day festival in Hemis Gompa, 45 km (28 miles) southeast of Leh July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>A man takes a picture of Indian tourists wearing Kashmiri traditional attire in Pahalgam, 100 km (61 miles) south of Srinagar July 18, 2008. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>An Indian policeman takes position as photographers take pictures during a suicide attack in Srinagar October 11, 2007. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>Dignitaries take pictures behind Lobsang Sangay (L), the elected prime minister of the Tibetan government-in-exile, as school children in traditional clothing perform during his felicitation ceremony at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamsala August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Congress party politician Jyoti Devi breaks flower pots after she was expelled from the Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan</p>

<p>Photographers and members of the media cover a gunfire at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai November 28, 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

<p>A nomad girl plays with a camera inside her roadside house on the outskirts of New Delhi January 10, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A Sadhu or a holy man on his way to Amarnath shrine takes photographs of another sadhu in Jammu July 1, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta</p>

<p>Photographers takes pictures of a woman applying makeup on a girl during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Srinagar October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>A news photographer takes pictures of seized bullets during a news conference by Indian army after a gun battle, in Srinagar March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>A news photographer takes pictures of Zamrooda Habib (in white), leader of women's separatist party Muslim Khawateen Markaz, after her arrest during a protest in Srinagar June 2, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

