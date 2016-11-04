Edition:
Pictures | Fri Nov 4, 2016 | 7:50pm IST

Car bomb explodes after Turkey detains pro-Kurdish lawmakers

Damaged cars are seen on a street after a blast in Diyarbakir, Turkey. Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Police detain Sebahat Tuncel, co-chair of the pro-Kurdish Democratic Regions Party, during a protest against the arrest of Kurdish lawmakers, in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
A woman looks out from a damaged building after a blast in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Smoke rises from a street following a blast in Diyarbakir, Turkey. Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
People walk past a damaged car after a blast in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Riot police stands guard in front of a courthouse during a gathering to protest against the arrest of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party lawmakers, in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
A woman reacts after a blast in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Damaged cars are seen on a street after a blast in Diyarbakir, Turkey. Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
People gather in front of a damaged building after a blast in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
People run away after a blast in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Residents sit outside a damaged building after a blast in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
A rescue worker is seen at a damaged building after a blast in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
A damaged vehicle is seen after a blast in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
A woman reacts after a blast in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Residents react after a blast in Diyarbakir, Turkey. Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
A woman walks past a damaged building after a blast in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
People gather in front of a damaged building after a blast in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
