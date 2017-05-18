Edition:
Pictures | Fri May 19, 2017 | 1:20am IST

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A vehicle that struck pedestrians and later crashed is seen on the sidewalk in Times Square in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
An injured woman is seen at a crosswalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
Police investigate the vehicle that drove onto sidewalk and struck pedestrians in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
A woman attends to an injured man on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
A body of a deceased person lies covered on the sidewalk in front of the 3 Times Sq building in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
A shoe lies on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
A bumper from a vehicle that struck pedestrians and later crashed in Times Square is seen on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
First responders assist injured pedestrians after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jeremy Schultz

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
First responders tend to an injured pedestrian after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
A vehicle that struck pedestrians and later crashed is seen on the sidewalk in Times Square, New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
An injured man is seen on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
First responders assist injured pedestrians after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jeremy Schultz

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
An injured man is seen on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
An injured man sits on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
First responders are at the scene as people help injured pedestrians after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jeremy Schultz

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
A vehicle that drove up on the sidewalk on Broadway & 43rd is seen in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. Courtesy Liz Long/Instagram/@lizlong88/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
A New York City Fire Department (FDNY) emergency worker rushes to a scene in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
First responders tend to an injured pedestrian after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
First responders and people help injured pedestrians after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jeremy Schultz

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
A man helps an injured woman on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
People help an injured pedestrian after a vehicle crashed on the sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. Courtesy Liz Long/Instagram/@lizlong88/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
A New York City Police (NYPD) officer carries the license plate from a vehicle that struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
First responders tend to injured pedestrians after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
A New York City Police (NYPD) officer motions people to get back in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
First responders are at the scene where a vehicle drove onto a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel J. Bases

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
