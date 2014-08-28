Edition:
Cardiff ODI - India beat England

Ravindra Jadeja (L) is congratulated after the dismissal of Chris Woakes during the second one-day international cricket match at the Swalec stadium, Cardiff August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Virat Kohli congratulates teammate Ravindra Jadeja (R) after the dismissal of Ben Stokes (not pictured) during the second one-day international cricket match at the Swalec stadium, Cardiff August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Virat Kohli (L) congratulates teammate Ravindra Jadeja after the dismissal of Alex Hales (not pictured) during the second one-day international cricket match at the Swalec stadium, Cardiff August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Alex Hales prepares to hit the ball as Mahendra Singh Dhoni looks on during the second one-day international cricket match at the Swalec stadium in Cardiff, Wales August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Ian Bell is bowled by Mohammed Shami during the second one-day international cricket match at the Swalec stadium, Cardiff August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Mohammed Shami appeals and dismisses Alastair Cook during the second one-day international cricket match at the Swalec stadium, Cardiff August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Alex Hales (L) hits the ball back to Mohammed Shami during the second one-day international cricket match at the Swalec stadium, Cardiff August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is bowled by Chris Woakes during their second one-day international cricket match at the SWALEC stadium in Cardiff August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Ben Stokes fails to get to a catch during the second one-day international cricket match against at the SWALEC stadium in Cardiff August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Suresh Raina hits out during the second one-day international cricket match at the SWALEC stadium in Cardiff August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Mahendra Singh Dhoni hits out during the second one-day international cricket match at the SWALEC stadium in Cardiff August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Ben Stokes jumps off the ground after attempting to stop the ball as Suresh Raina holds his hand up during the second one-day international cricket match at the SWALEC stadium in Cardiff August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Chris Jordan (R) appeals unsuccessfully for an lbw decision against Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the second one-day international cricket match at the SWALEC stadium in Cardiff August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Ben Stokes reacts during the second one-day international cricket match at the SWALEC stadium in Cardiff August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Alex Hales attends the second one-day international cricket match at the SWALEC stadium in Cardiff August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Rohit Sharma hits out during the second one-day international cricket match at the SWALEC stadium in Cardiff August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Chris Woakes (R) celebrates after dismissing Shikhar Dhawan during the second one-day international cricket match at the SWALEC stadium in Cardiff August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

