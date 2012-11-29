Career of Ricky Ponting
Ricky Ponting reacts after he is bowled by South Africa's Dale Steyn at the Adelaide cricket ground during the third day's play of their second cricket test match, in Adelaide November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Regi Varghese/Files
Ricky Ponting is bowled by South Africa's Jacques Kallis during their second cricket test match at the Adelaide cricket ground November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Regi Varghese/Files
Ricky Ponting plays a shot during the fourth day of their fourth test cricket match against India in Adelaide January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone/Files
Ricky Ponting acknowledges spectators after reaching a century during the second cricket test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/Files
Ricky Ponting get up after diving across the crease to reach a century during the second cricket test against India, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/Files
Ricky Ponting makes a delivery to AB de Villiers of South Africa during the third day of the second test in Johannesburg, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/Files
Ricky Ponting plays a shot during a practice session in Port Elizabeth, October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/Files
Ricky Ponting is hit by a ball during their first one-day international (ODI) cricket match against South Africa in Centurion October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/Files
Ricky Ponting stretches during a practice session ahead of their second One Day International (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka in Suriyawewa August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files
Ricky Ponting looks up during a news conference on his arrival at Sydney airport March 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/Files
Ricky Ponting reacts during a photo opportunity in support of the McGrath Foundation during a team practice session at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 2, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/Files
Ricky Ponting is seen on the field during the first day of the fourth Ashes cricket test against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas/Files
Ricky Ponting (R) hits a shot during the first day of their first test cricket match against India in Mohali October 1, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Files
Ricky Ponting bats in the nets during a practice session in Mohali September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Ricky Ponting (R) walks to attend a practice session as an Indian security personnel stands guard at a stadium in Chandigarh September 21, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Ricky Ponting catches a ball during a training session before the second cricket test match against Pakistan at Headingley Carnegie cricket ground in Leeds July 19, 2010. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files
Ricky Ponting, seen through the viewfinder of a television camera, speaks during a news conference before the first cricket test match against Pakistan at Lord's cricket ground in London July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/Files
Ricky Ponting prepares to hit the ball watched by England's Craig Kieswetter (R) during the fourth one-day international cricket match at the Oval cricket ground in London June 30, 2010. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files
Ricky Ponting prepares to hit the ball watched by England's Craig Kieswetter (R) during the fourth one-day international cricket match at the Oval cricket ground in London June 30, 2010. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files
Ricky Ponting and the Australian team celebrate with the Natwest trophy after the series finished 6-1 after the seventh one-day international cricket match was won by England at the Riverside, Chester-le-Street, England on September 20, 2009....more
Ricky Ponting is run out by a direct throw from Andrew Flintoff of England (not pictured) during the fifth Ashes test cricket match at The Oval in London August 23, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files
Ricky Ponting watches the ball during training before their third Ashes cricket test match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham July 28, 2009. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files
Ricky Ponting drives a cart during an Ashes Golf Challenge at Stoke Park Club in Buckinghamshire, July 21, 2009. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files
Ricky Ponting (R) is bowled out by England's Graeme Swann as Matthew Prior watches during the fourth day of the third Ashes cricket test match at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England August 2, 2009. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files
England captain Andrew Strauss (L) and Australian captain Ricky Ponting walk onto the field for the coin toss before the start of the first Ashes cricket test match in Cardiff, Wales July 8, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Winning (BRITAIN SPORT CRICKET) more
Ricky Ponting (L) with an Ashes urn replica and England's captain Andrew Strauss with the npower trophy pose before the first Ashes Test at Cardiff, Wales July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files
Ricky Ponting attends a practice session in Hyderabad October 1, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Ricky Ponting arrives to attend a cricket practice session in Bangalore October 7, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Ricky Ponting holds the Worrell Trophy after defeating the West Indies on the final day of their third cricket test in Bridgetown, Barbados June 16, 2008. REUTERS/Andy Clark/Files
Cricket fans sleep in the stands during the fourth day of the second cricket test between Australia and west Indies in St. John's, Antigua June 2, 2008. In the foreground is Australia captain Ricky Ponting. REUTERS/Andy Clark/Files
Indian cricket fans burn a newspaper clipping of Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting during a protest in Jammu January 7, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files
Ricky Ponting celebrates winning the second test cricket match against India in Sydney January 6, 2008. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/Files
Ricky Ponting (L) and Adam Gilchrist hold the Warne-Muralitharan Trophy after defeating Sri Lanka in Hobart November 20, 2007. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas/Files
Ricky Ponting attends a cricket training session in Vadodara, about 110 km (68 miles) south from of Ahmedabad October 10, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Ricky Ponting speaks to the media after he was named Cricketer of the Year and Captain of the Year at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Awards ceremony in Johannesburg September 10, 2007. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/Files
Captain Ricky Ponting and his wife Rianna pose with the World Cup trophy during the Australian World Cup cricket team breakfast at the Sydney Cricket Ground Members Dining Room in Sydney May 3, 2007.REUTERS/Corey Davis/Pool/Files
Ricky Ponting, Glenn McGrath and Adam Gilchrist pose for photographers with the Cricket World Cup trophy in Bridgetown April 29, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Ricky Ponting plays a shot as New Zealand wicketkeeper Brendon McCullum (R) attempts to field the ball during their World Cup cricket Super Eights match in St. George's April 20, 2007. REUTERS/Simon Baker/Files
Ricky Ponting casts a shadow as he bats in the nets at a team training session in St. George's during the World Cup cricket tournament on Grenada April 19, 2007. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/Files
Ricky Ponting (2nd L) holds aloft the Ashes trophy as he is surrounded by his team mates after they won the fifth and final Ashes cricket test against England to win the series 5-0 at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2007. REUTERS/David...more
