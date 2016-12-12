Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Dec 13, 2016 | 3:40am IST

Cargo train explodes in Bulgaria

An aerial view shows the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. Seven people were killed in the village in northeastern Bulgaria when a cargo train derailed and exploded, demolishing about 50 houses and public buildings, officials said on Saturday. Sky Pictures/Petar Petrov/via REUTERS

An aerial view shows the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. Seven people were killed in the village in northeastern Bulgaria when a cargo train derailed and exploded, demolishing about 50 houses and...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
An aerial view shows the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. Seven people were killed in the village in northeastern Bulgaria when a cargo train derailed and exploded, demolishing about 50 houses and public buildings, officials said on Saturday. Sky Pictures/Petar Petrov/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 17
A car which is destroyed after a cargo train derailed and exploded is pictured in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Hristo Hristov

A car which is destroyed after a cargo train derailed and exploded is pictured in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Hristo Hristov

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
A car which is destroyed after a cargo train derailed and exploded is pictured in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Hristo Hristov
Close
2 / 17
Firefighters work on the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. Impact Press Group/Petko Momchilov/via REUTERS

Firefighters work on the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. Impact Press Group/Petko Momchilov/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Firefighters work on the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. Impact Press Group/Petko Momchilov/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 17
Firefighters work on the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. Impact Press Group/Petko Momchilov/via REUTERS

Firefighters work on the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. Impact Press Group/Petko Momchilov/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Firefighters work on the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. Impact Press Group/Petko Momchilov/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 17
Damaged cars are seen after a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. Impact Press Group/Petko Momchilov/via REUTERS

Damaged cars are seen after a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. Impact Press Group/Petko Momchilov/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Damaged cars are seen after a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. Impact Press Group/Petko Momchilov/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 17
A damaged house is pictured after a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Hristo Hristov

A damaged house is pictured after a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Hristo Hristov

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
A damaged house is pictured after a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Hristo Hristov
Close
6 / 17
Firefighters work on the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Hristo Hristov

Firefighters work on the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Hristo Hristov

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Firefighters work on the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Hristo Hristov
Close
7 / 17
An aerial view shows the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. Sky Pictures/Petar Petrov/via REUTERS

An aerial view shows the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. Sky Pictures/Petar Petrov/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
An aerial view shows the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. Sky Pictures/Petar Petrov/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 17
Firefighters work on the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Hristo Hristov

Firefighters work on the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Hristo Hristov

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Firefighters work on the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Hristo Hristov
Close
9 / 17
Firefighters work on the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Hristo Hristov

Firefighters work on the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Hristo Hristov

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Firefighters work on the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Hristo Hristov
Close
10 / 17
Firefighters work on the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Hristo Hristov

Firefighters work on the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Hristo Hristov

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Firefighters work on the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Hristo Hristov
Close
11 / 17
Firefighters work on the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Hristo Hristov

Firefighters work on the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Hristo Hristov

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Firefighters work on the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Hristo Hristov
Close
12 / 17
People who sustained injuries after a cargo train derailed and exploded in northeastern Bulgaria are seen in a hospital in Shumen, Bulgaria. Bulphoto Agency/via REUTERS

People who sustained injuries after a cargo train derailed and exploded in northeastern Bulgaria are seen in a hospital in Shumen, Bulgaria. Bulphoto Agency/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
People who sustained injuries after a cargo train derailed and exploded in northeastern Bulgaria are seen in a hospital in Shumen, Bulgaria. Bulphoto Agency/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 17
An aerial view shows the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. Sky Pictures/Petar Petrov/via REUTERS

An aerial view shows the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. Sky Pictures/Petar Petrov/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
An aerial view shows the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. Sky Pictures/Petar Petrov/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 17
A firefighter works on the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. Impact Press Group/Petko Momchilov/via REUTERS

A firefighter works on the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. Impact Press Group/Petko Momchilov/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
A firefighter works on the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. Impact Press Group/Petko Momchilov/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 17
Firefighters work on the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. Impact Press Group/Petko Momchilov/via REUTERS

Firefighters work on the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. Impact Press Group/Petko Momchilov/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Firefighters work on the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. Impact Press Group/Petko Momchilov/via REUTERS
Close
16 / 17
An aerial view shows the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. Sky Pictures/Petar Petrov/via REUTERS

An aerial view shows the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. Sky Pictures/Petar Petrov/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
An aerial view shows the site where a cargo train derailed and exploded in the village of Hitrino, Bulgaria. Sky Pictures/Petar Petrov/via REUTERS
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Deadly bombing at an Istanbul soccer stadium

Deadly bombing at an Istanbul soccer stadium

Next Slideshows

Deadly bombing at an Istanbul soccer stadium

Deadly bombing at an Istanbul soccer stadium

Twin bombings kill 38 people and wound 155 outside a soccer stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

12 Dec 2016
Fourth test: India v England

Fourth test: India v England

Pictures from the fourth cricket test match between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

12 Dec 2016
Trump's 'Thank You USA' Tour

Trump's 'Thank You USA' Tour

The President-elect holds rallies as part of his "USA Thank You Tour 2016."

10 Dec 2016
Quake strikes Indonesia

Quake strikes Indonesia

Dozens are dead and hundreds injured after a strong earthquake hit Aceh province.

09 Dec 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast