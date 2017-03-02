Carnival around the world
Participant Ikaro performs in a drag queen competition during carnival festivities in Las Palmas, on the Spanish Canary Island of Gran Canaria. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Jamaica's Olympic champion Usain Bolt gestures while participating in the carnival celebrations in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
A reveler carrying two skulls parades along a street at the Carnival of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Revellers take part in a traditional event marking the last day of the carnival season called "Kusaki", a folk party and a re-enactment showing the "defeat of Death" where all roles are played by males, which takes place on Shrove Tuesday in the...more
Revellers participate in a carnival celebration in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
Participant Drag Sethlas celebrates winning a drag queen competition during carnival festivities in Las Palmas, on the Spanish Canary Island of Gran Canaria. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Revellers await the start of the parade at the Carnival of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A young reveller participates in the annual Trinidad and Tobago Red Cross Society's Children's Carnival Competition at the Queen's Park Savannah in Port-Of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
Carnival revellers dressed as "Peliqueiros" run along a street in the village of Laza, Spain. "Peliqueiros", or ancient tax collectors, pursued villagers through the streets ringing their cowbells and hitting villagers with their sticks....more
Masked revellers take part in a spontaneous carnival characterised by improvisation, satire and the macabre, in the village of Ghaxaq, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Members of Diablada group perform during the carnival parade in Oruro, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Townswomen dressed as Lamia, Basque mythological creatures, sing and dance in the Basque coastal town of Mundaka, northern Spain, on Carnival Sunday. REUTERS/Vincent West
A member of a rival team is hit by an orange during an annual carnival orange battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Members of a rival team are hit by oranges during an annual carnival orange battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Revellers, dressed as "Diablos de Luzon" (Luzon Devils), and others dressed as "Mascaritas" speak during carnival celebrations in the village of Luzon, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Fugures of former French Prim Minister Francois Fillon (L), member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, French National Front leader Marine Le Pen (C) and former French President Nicolas...more
A masked reveller poses during the Venice Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A papier mache caricature depicting President Donald Trump is pictured during preparations for the upcoming Rose Monday carnival parade in Mainz, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
People set a mock wall, with the writing "The wall," on fire during carnival celebrations in Veracruz, Mexico. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos
Revellers take part in the annual block party Cordao de Boitata during pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A woman dressed as an "angel" descends on Saint Mark's Square during the Venice Carnival, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Carnival revellers celebrate during "Weiberfastnacht" (Women's Carnival) in Cologne, Germany marking the start of a week of street festivals with the highlight "Rosenmontag", Rose Monday processions. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Papier mache caricatures depicting European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, French National Front (FN) party leader Marine Le Pen, former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson are pictured during...more
Revellers wearing papier mache masks take part in the parade during the celebration of the Carnival in Jacmel, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Revellers take part in the annual block party in Paqueta island during pre-carnival festivities on Guanabara bay, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Revellers in costumes representing characters of the movie "Avatar" take part in the parade during the celebration of the Carnival in Jacmel, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A reveller scares a boy during the Carnival parade in Jacmel, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A reveller takes part in the annual block party Cordao de Boitata during pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venice Carnival, in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A reveller poses next to the Rialto Bridge during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Revellers dance as they take part in the annual "Marry me" carnival block parade in the main street in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Carnival revellers celebrate during "Weiberfastnacht" (Women's Carnival) in Cologne, Germany marking the start of a week of street festivals with the highlight "Rosenmontag", Rose Monday processions. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A dog is seen wearing a gondolier cap and t-shirt in St. Mark's Square during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A reveller takes part in the annual block party in Paqueta island during pre-carnival festivities on Guanabara bay, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
