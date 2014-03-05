Carnival around the world
A boy wearing a mask jumps over a fire during Bele Poklade carnival celebrations in the village of Lozovik, outside the capital Belgrade, March 2, 2014. Bele Poklade has its roots in old pagan customs and is marked annually seven weeks before Easter....more
A boy wearing a mask jumps over a fire during Bele Poklade carnival celebrations in the village of Lozovik, outside the capital Belgrade, March 2, 2014. Bele Poklade has its roots in old pagan customs and is marked annually seven weeks before Easter. Children walk through the village to collect eggs, and at the end they jump over a fire to banish evil demons. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Carnival revelers dressed as "Peliqueiros" rest on a street in Spain's northwestern village of Laza March 4, 2014. "Peliqueiros" or ancient tax collectors, pursued villagers through the streets ringing their cowbells and hitting villagers with their...more
Carnival revelers dressed as "Peliqueiros" rest on a street in Spain's northwestern village of Laza March 4, 2014. "Peliqueiros" or ancient tax collectors, pursued villagers through the streets ringing their cowbells and hitting villagers with their sticks. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Carnival revelers dressed as "Peliqueiros" run through a street in Spain's northwestern village of Laza March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Carnival revelers dressed as "Peliqueiros" run through a street in Spain's northwestern village of Laza March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Revellers participate in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Spain's northwestern village of Laza March 3, 2014. The carnival lasts for a week and is considered a major social and cultural event in Laza. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal (SPAIN -...more
Revellers participate in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Spain's northwestern village of Laza March 3, 2014. The carnival lasts for a week and is considered a major social and cultural event in Laza. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal (SPAIN - Tags: SOCIETY)
A musician plays traditional tunes as "Diablos de Luzon" (Luzon Devils) parade during carnival celebrations in the Spanish village of Luzon March 1, 2014. The "Diablos" cover themselves in a mixture of soot and oil and adorn their heads with black...more
A musician plays traditional tunes as "Diablos de Luzon" (Luzon Devils) parade during carnival celebrations in the Spanish village of Luzon March 1, 2014. The "Diablos" cover themselves in a mixture of soot and oil and adorn their heads with black stained bull horns as they parade throughout the village with cowbells clanging around their waist to expel the evil spirits. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A "Diablo de Luzon" (Luzon Devil) tries to scare a "Mascarita" during carnival celebrations in the Spanish village of Luzon March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A "Diablo de Luzon" (Luzon Devil) tries to scare a "Mascarita" during carnival celebrations in the Spanish village of Luzon March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Spectators react to a member of a folk group taking part in a parade during the VII Xornaes de Mazcares d'Inviernu (VII Winter Mask Meetings) in Valdesoto, near Oviedo, Spain, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Spectators react to a member of a folk group taking part in a parade during the VII Xornaes de Mazcares d'Inviernu (VII Winter Mask Meetings) in Valdesoto, near Oviedo, Spain, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Carnival revelers dressed as "Peliqueiros" run through a street in Spain's northwestern village of Laza March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Carnival revelers dressed as "Peliqueiros" run through a street in Spain's northwestern village of Laza March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Revelers take part in a traditional last-day-of-carnival event called "Kusaki" in Jedlinsk, near Radom, Poland, March 4, 2014. The village takes part in a folk party and a re-enactment showing the "defeat of Death", according to organizers....more
Revelers take part in a traditional last-day-of-carnival event called "Kusaki" in Jedlinsk, near Radom, Poland, March 4, 2014. The village takes part in a folk party and a re-enactment showing the "defeat of Death", according to organizers. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Revelers take part in a traditional last-day-of-carnival event called "Kusaki" in Jedlinsk, near Radom March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Revelers take part in a traditional last-day-of-carnival event called "Kusaki" in Jedlinsk, near Radom March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Revelers dressed as devils take part in a traditional last-day-of-carnival event called "Kusaki" in Jedlinsk near Radom, Poland, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Revelers dressed as devils take part in a traditional last-day-of-carnival event called "Kusaki" in Jedlinsk near Radom, Poland, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Revelers escort "Death" for a re-enacted execution as they take part in traditional a last-day-of-carnival event called "Kusaki" in Jedlinsk, near Radom, Poland, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Revelers escort "Death" for a re-enacted execution as they take part in traditional a last-day-of-carnival event called "Kusaki" in Jedlinsk, near Radom, Poland, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Revelers take part in a traditional last-day-of-carnival event called "Kusaki" in Jedlinsk, near Radom, Poland, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Revelers take part in a traditional last-day-of-carnival event called "Kusaki" in Jedlinsk, near Radom, Poland, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A carnival reveler tickles the face of a spectator with a perfumed calves' tail during the traditional folklore “Narrensprung” (“Fools’ Jump”) procession on Rose Monday in the Black Forest town of Rottweil in...more
A carnival reveler tickles the face of a spectator with a perfumed calves' tail during the traditional folklore “Narrensprung” (“Fools’ Jump”) procession on Rose Monday in the Black Forest town of Rottweil in south-western Germany March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Carnival revelers wear carved wooden masks during the traditional folklore “Narrensprung” (“Fools’ Jump”) procession on Rose Monday in the Black Forrest town of Rottweil in south-western Germany March 3, 2014....more
Carnival revelers wear carved wooden masks during the traditional folklore “Narrensprung” (“Fools’ Jump”) procession on Rose Monday in the Black Forrest town of Rottweil in south-western Germany March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Carnival revelers ride down the Schiltach stream atop their float during the 'Bach na fahre' (Race down the stream) raft contest on Rose Monday in the southwest German Black Forest town of Schramberg March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Carnival revelers ride down the Schiltach stream atop their float during the 'Bach na fahre' (Race down the stream) raft contest on Rose Monday in the southwest German Black Forest town of Schramberg March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Carnival revelers ride down the Schiltach stream atop their float during the 'Bach na fahre' (Race down the stream) raft contest on Rose Monday in the southwest German Black Forest town of Schramberg March 3, 2014. Contestants have to ride down the...more
Carnival revelers ride down the Schiltach stream atop their float during the 'Bach na fahre' (Race down the stream) raft contest on Rose Monday in the southwest German Black Forest town of Schramberg March 3, 2014. Contestants have to ride down the little Schiltach stream on their self-made rafts in this traditional carnival race held on Rose Monday. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Trinidadian model Soowan Bramble performs in an individual mas costume during Hart's Carnival 2014 presentation "Of Love and War," as the band crosses the stage at the Queen's Park Savannah on the final day of the parade of bands in the annual...more
Trinidadian model Soowan Bramble performs in an individual mas costume during Hart's Carnival 2014 presentation "Of Love and War," as the band crosses the stage at the Queen's Park Savannah on the final day of the parade of bands in the annual Carnival festival, in Port-of-Spain, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
Trinidad's former Miss Universe Wendy Fitzwilliam performs in an individual mas costume during Hart's Carnival 2014 presentation "Of Love and War," as the band crosses the stage at the Queen's Park Savannah on the final day of the parade of bands in...more
Trinidad's former Miss Universe Wendy Fitzwilliam performs in an individual mas costume during Hart's Carnival 2014 presentation "Of Love and War," as the band crosses the stage at the Queen's Park Savannah on the final day of the parade of bands in the annual Carnival festival, in Port-of-Spain, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
Congo dancers pay their respects to dead relatives before the "Grand Parade of Tradition" as part of Carnival celebrations, at a cemetery in Barranquilla, Colombia, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Congo dancers pay their respects to dead relatives before the "Grand Parade of Tradition" as part of Carnival celebrations, at a cemetery in Barranquilla, Colombia, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Congo dancers pay their respects to dead relatives before the "Grand Parade of Tradition" as part of Carnival celebrations, at a cemetery in Barranquilla,Colombia, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Congo dancers pay their respects to dead relatives before the "Grand Parade of Tradition" as part of Carnival celebrations, at a cemetery in Barranquilla,Colombia, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Revelers dressed as "Congos" perform in the "Battles of the Flowers" parade as part of carnival celebrations in Barranquilla March 1, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Revelers dressed as "Congos" perform in the "Battles of the Flowers" parade as part of carnival celebrations in Barranquilla March 1, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A reveler from the El Ultimo Moicano Group prepares before the "Battle of the Flowers" parade as part of carnival celebrations in Barranquilla March 1, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A reveler from the El Ultimo Moicano Group prepares before the "Battle of the Flowers" parade as part of carnival celebrations in Barranquilla March 1, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A performer with a snake takes part in an event marking the closing of carnival celebrations in the Malecon of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A performer with a snake takes part in an event marking the closing of carnival celebrations in the Malecon of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A dancer waits to perform during carnival celebrations in Valletta, Malta, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A dancer waits to perform during carnival celebrations in Valletta, Malta, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Members of the "Diablada Autentica" perform during the Carnival parade in Oruro, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gaston Brito
Members of the "Diablada Autentica" perform during the Carnival parade in Oruro, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gaston Brito
Bolivian indigenous women dance in the Anata Andina (Andean carnival) in Oruro February 27, 2014. Hundreds of ethnic groups from Oruro province participated in the carnival. REUTERS/Gaston Brito (BOLIVIA - Tags: SOCIETY)
Bolivian indigenous women dance in the Anata Andina (Andean carnival) in Oruro February 27, 2014. Hundreds of ethnic groups from Oruro province participated in the carnival. REUTERS/Gaston Brito (BOLIVIA - Tags: SOCIETY)
Masked revelers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Masked revelers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Next Slideshows
Carnival in Brazil
Highlights from the Sambadromes in Rio and Sao Paulo.
Mardi Gras in New Orleans
Revelers hit the streets of New Orleans for Fat Tuesday.
Frozen Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls partially freezes again.
Inside the Russian military
A look inside the armed forces of Russia.
MORE IN PICTURES
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.