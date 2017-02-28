Edition:
Carnival in Brazil

Revelers from Portela samba school perform during the second night of the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Revelers from Uniao da Ilha samba school perform at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Revelers from Sao Clemente samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A reveler from Portela samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Drum queen Tania Oliveira from Uniao da Ilha samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Revelers from Portela samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A reveler from Mocidade samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Revelers from Mocidade samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Revelers from Uniao da Ilha samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Revelers from Mangueira samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Revelers from Portela samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A reveler from Sao Clemente samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A reveler from Sao Clemente samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Drum queen Evelyn Bastos from Mangueira samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Revelers from Uniao da Ilha samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A reveler parades for the Tom Maior samba school during Carnival in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Saturday, February 25, 2017
Revelers parade for the Nenen de Vila Matilde samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
A reveler parades for the Vai Vai samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Revelers of the Vai Vai samba school react after they parade in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
A reveler from the Paraiso do Tuiuti samba school performs at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
A reveler parades for the Vai Vai samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
A reveler from Beija-Flor samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
A reveler parades for the Vai Vai samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
A reveler parades for the Vai Vai samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), one of the many carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, February 25, 2017
Revelers parade for the Mancha Verde samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
A reveler parades for the Aguia de Ouro samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Saturday, February 25, 2017
Revelers takes part in the annual block party Cordao de Prata Preta in Rio Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Revelers parade for the Aguia de Ouro samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Saturday, February 25, 2017
Revelers from Vila Isabel samba school perform at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Revelers from Beija-Flor samba school perform at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Revelers take part in the annual block party Cordao de Boitata in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
A reveler from the Paraiso do Tuiuti samba school performs at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
A reveler enters a chemical toilet before the first night of the Carnival parade of samba schools at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
