Carnival in Brazil
A reveller of the Imperatriz samba school performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers of the Portela samba school perform during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Portela samba school's Drum Queen Patricia Nery performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers of Portela samba school perform during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Salgueiro samba school's Drum Queen Viviane Araujo performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A reveller of the Salgueiro samba school performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers are photographed during a traditional Maracatu carnival in Olinda, Brazil February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Vila Isabel samba school's Drum Queen Sabrina Sato performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers are photographed during a traditional Maracatu carnival in Olinda, Brazil February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Revellers of the Salgueiro samba school perform during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveller parades for the Unidos do Peruche samba school during the carnival in Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Revellers of Grande Rio samba school perform during the carnival parade at the sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Members of Diablada Ferroviaria group perform during the carnival parade in Oruro, south of La Paz, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
The Mocidade samba school Drum Queen Claudia Leitte performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers of Uniao da Ilha samba school perform during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveller of the Unidos da Tijuca samba school performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Henrique kisses his wife Paula, who is seven months pregnant, during an annual block party known as "Eu Acho e pouco" (I think it is little) one of the many carnival parties to take place in the neighbourhoods of Olinda, Brazil February 6, 2016....more
Revellers of Beija-Flor samba school perform during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revellers of the Estacio de Sa samba school leave the Sambadrome after parading in the carnival in Rio de Janeiro, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Revellers parade for the Imperio de Casa Verde samba school during the carnival in Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A reveller of Unidos da Tijuca samba school performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveller of the Mocidade samba school performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revellers of Grande Rio samba school perform during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revellers leave the Sambadrome after parading in the carnival in Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Revellers of the Mocidade samba school perform during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Uniao da Ilha samba school's Drum Queen Bianca Leao performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers of Grande Rio samba school performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveller gets ready before the first night of the Carnival parade of samba schools in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers pose for photographs while participating in an annual block party in Sao Luiz do Paraitinga, Brazil, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Revellers attend a carnival party in a neighborhood in Olinda, Brazil February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Next Slideshows
Lunar New Year
Images from Lunar New Year celebrations around the world.
Playing with food
Moments when it's acceptable to mess around with a meal.
Transgender models
Aspiring models audition for a transgender/transsexual modelling agency.
Celebrating Chinese New Year in Kolkata
Snapshots of celebrations marking the Chinese New Year in Kolkata.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.