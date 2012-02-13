Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Feb 14, 2012 | 12:35am IST

Carnival in Venice

<p>A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
1 / 20
<p>A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri </p>

A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
2 / 20
<p>The traditional Columbine descends from Saint Mark's tower bell on an iron cable during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri </p>

The traditional Columbine descends from Saint Mark's tower bell on an iron cable during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

The traditional Columbine descends from Saint Mark's tower bell on an iron cable during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
3 / 20
<p>A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
4 / 20
<p>A masked reveller poses in St. Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

A masked reveller poses in St. Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A masked reveller poses in St. Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
5 / 20
<p>A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri </p>

A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
6 / 20
<p>Masked revellers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri </p>

Masked revellers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Masked revellers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
7 / 20
<p>A gondolier clears snow from a gondola near St. Mark's Square in Venice, February 12, 2012, as sub-freezing winter weather temperatures continue in Europe. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri </p>

A gondolier clears snow from a gondola near St. Mark's Square in Venice, February 12, 2012, as sub-freezing winter weather temperatures continue in Europe. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A gondolier clears snow from a gondola near St. Mark's Square in Venice, February 12, 2012, as sub-freezing winter weather temperatures continue in Europe. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
8 / 20
<p>Gondolas are seen covered by snow on the Grand Canal in Venice, February 12, 2012, as sub-freezing winter weather temperatures continue in Europe. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri </p>

Gondolas are seen covered by snow on the Grand Canal in Venice, February 12, 2012, as sub-freezing winter weather temperatures continue in Europe. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Gondolas are seen covered by snow on the Grand Canal in Venice, February 12, 2012, as sub-freezing winter weather temperatures continue in Europe. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
9 / 20
<p>Masked revellers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

Masked revellers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Masked revellers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
10 / 20
<p>A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
11 / 20
<p>Rolls of fabric are seen at the atelier of costume designer Stefano Nicolao in downtown Venice February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Rolls of fabric are seen at the atelier of costume designer Stefano Nicolao in downtown Venice February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Rolls of fabric are seen at the atelier of costume designer Stefano Nicolao in downtown Venice February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
12 / 20
<p>A man looks for a dress at the atelier of costume designer Stefano Nicolao in downtown Venice February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

A man looks for a dress at the atelier of costume designer Stefano Nicolao in downtown Venice February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A man looks for a dress at the atelier of costume designer Stefano Nicolao in downtown Venice February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
13 / 20
<p>A boat is seen outside a traditional Venetian house in downtown Venice February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

A boat is seen outside a traditional Venetian house in downtown Venice February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A boat is seen outside a traditional Venetian house in downtown Venice February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
14 / 20
<p>A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
15 / 20
<p>A tourist (2nd L) poses with revellers in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

A tourist (2nd L) poses with revellers in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A tourist (2nd L) poses with revellers in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
16 / 20
<p>Masked revellers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Masked revellers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Masked revellers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
17 / 20
<p>A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
18 / 20
<p>Masked revellers sit inside Caffe' Florian coffee shop in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Masked revellers sit inside Caffe' Florian coffee shop in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Masked revellers sit inside Caffe' Florian coffee shop in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
19 / 20
<p>Masked revellers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Masked revellers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Masked revellers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day

Next Slideshows

Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day

Celebrating the day of love in India.

13 Feb 2012
Killer drink

Killer drink

From rat poison found in vegetables to batches of moonshine liquor, India still struggles to make its food and drink fit for consumption, leading to fatal...

13 Feb 2012
Scenescapes

Scenescapes

Stunning views of city and country from around the world.

11 Feb 2012
Damir Sagolj: North Korea

Damir Sagolj: North Korea

Images from Damir Sagolj's travels in North Korea.

10 Feb 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast