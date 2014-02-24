Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Feb 24, 2014 | 9:25pm IST

Carnival in Venice

<p>A masked reveler poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

A masked reveler poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Monday, February 24, 2014

A masked reveler poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
1 / 12
<p>Masked revelers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

Masked revelers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Monday, February 24, 2014

Masked revelers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
2 / 12
<p>Masked revelers pose during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

Masked revelers pose during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Monday, February 24, 2014

Masked revelers pose during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
3 / 12
<p>Masked revelers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

Masked revelers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Monday, February 24, 2014

Masked revelers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
4 / 12
<p>The traditional Columbine descends from Saint Mark's bell tower on an iron cable during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

The traditional Columbine descends from Saint Mark's bell tower on an iron cable during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Monday, February 24, 2014

The traditional Columbine descends from Saint Mark's bell tower on an iron cable during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
5 / 12
<p>A woman wearing a mask stands behind a door during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

A woman wearing a mask stands behind a door during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Monday, February 24, 2014

A woman wearing a mask stands behind a door during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
6 / 12
<p>A woman wearing a mask poses for pictures during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

A woman wearing a mask poses for pictures during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Monday, February 24, 2014

A woman wearing a mask poses for pictures during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
7 / 12
<p>A masked reveler poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

A masked reveler poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Monday, February 24, 2014

A masked reveler poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
8 / 12
<p>A man wearing a mask rows in a canal during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

A man wearing a mask rows in a canal during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Monday, February 24, 2014

A man wearing a mask rows in a canal during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
9 / 12
<p>A masked reveler poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

A masked reveler poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Monday, February 24, 2014

A masked reveler poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
10 / 12
<p>Women wearing masks pose for pictures during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

Women wearing masks pose for pictures during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Monday, February 24, 2014

Women wearing masks pose for pictures during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
11 / 12
<p>A man wearing a mask walks during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

A man wearing a mask walks during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Monday, February 24, 2014

A man wearing a mask walks during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Openly gay athletes

Openly gay athletes

Next Slideshows

Openly gay athletes

Openly gay athletes

Current and retired openly gay professional athletes.

24 Feb 2014
Unrest spreads in Venezuela

Unrest spreads in Venezuela

A jailed protest leader urges peace as demonstrations against Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro turn violent.

24 Feb 2014
Mourning in Kiev

Mourning in Kiev

Ukrainians mourn the 82 protesters killed amid the barricades last week.

24 Feb 2014
India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week.

22 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures