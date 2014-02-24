Carnival in Venice
A masked reveler poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Masked revelers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Masked revelers pose during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Masked revelers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
The traditional Columbine descends from Saint Mark's bell tower on an iron cable during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A woman wearing a mask stands behind a door during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A woman wearing a mask poses for pictures during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A masked reveler poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A man wearing a mask rows in a canal during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A masked reveler poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Women wearing masks pose for pictures during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A man wearing a mask walks during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
