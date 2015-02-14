Carnival kicks off
A reveler from the Unidos de Bangu samba school takes part in the Group A category of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas", one of the many carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
The Rei Momo, or Carnival King Wilson Neto dances during the handing over of the ceremonial key to the city, at Cidade Palace in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Carnival floats are seen in preparation for the annual carnival parade Sambodrome, in Sao Paulo February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A reveler from the Unidos de Bangu samba school concentrates before taking part in the Group A category of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A participant attends a beauty contest for transvestites and transsexuals at the Glam Gay pre-carnival Ball, in Mangueira samba school in Rio de Janeiro February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A girl poses next to a reveler at the entrance of the Glam Gay pre-carnival Ball, in Mangueira samba school in Rio de Janeiro February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A worker cleans a carnival float at the Grande Rio samba school, in preparation for the annual carnival parade, in Rio de Janeiro February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Women dressed in Baianas perform the traditional "Lavagem", or washing ritual, to bring good luck at the Sambodrome, one week before the Carnival parade, in Rio de Janeiro February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Carnival masks are seen at a costume factory in a suburb of Rio de Janeiro January 22, 2015. A total of 250,000 masks will be made for the "Brazil Carnival" festival, according to the manufacturer. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A worker sews a carnival costume at the Grande Rio samba school, in preparation for the annual carnival parade, in Rio de Janeiro February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revelers attend the annual block party known as the "Suvaco do Cristo" (Armpit of Christ), one of the many pre-carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A reveler dances during the annual block party known as the "Suvaco do Cristo" (Armpit of Christ), one of the many pre-carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Revelers walk to the annual block party known as the "Suvaco do Cristo" (Armpit of Christ), one of the many pre-carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Next Slideshows
India this week
Pictures that caught our eyes or made news during the past week in India.
Aspiring Models
Aspiring models audition for Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.
When politicians fight
Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.
The selfie phenomenon
The selfie trend shows no signs of slowing down.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.