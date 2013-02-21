Carnival: Sergio Moraes
A reveler from the Vila Isabel samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revelers of the Porto da Pedra samba school dance atop a float during the first night of parades by the top samba groups in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revelers from the Vila Isabel samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveler of the Imperio Serrano samba school dedicated to ecology dances up the runway of the Sambadrome during their Carnival parade, in Rio de Janeiro, February 6, 2005. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveler of the Mangueira samba school performs on the top of a carnival float during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro February 27, 2006. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveler from the Beija Flor samba school participates during the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revelers dressed as prisoners participate for the Mangueira samba school during the second night of the Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A dragon float belonging to samba school Academicos de Santa Cruz passes through Rio de Janeiro's Sambodrome at the beginning of two nights of competition, March 2, 2003. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveler of the Uniao da Ilha samba school participates in the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 7, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Members of Brazilian samba school Viradouro dance in Rio de Janeiro's Sambodrome during the first of two nights of competition, March 2, 2003. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveler from the Sao Clemente samba school dances during the first night of parades by the top samba groups in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveler from the Sao Clemente samba school participates on the second night of the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveler of Viradouro samba school dances during the second night of the Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, early February 24, 2009. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveler of Portela samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Members of the Brazilian samba school, Academicos de Santa Cruz, dance dressed as goats in front of a float in Rio de Janeiro's Sambodrome through which 14 samba schools with a total of nearly 50,000 members will parade during the next two nights,...more
Brazilian model Luma de Oliveira, queen of the Viradouro samba school drummers, parades up the main avenue at the Sambadrome stadium in Rio de Janeiro, late February 11, 2002. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revelers of the Viradouro samba school perform on the top of a carnival float during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro February 27, 2006. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveler aboard an Unidos da Tijuca samba school float participates in the first night of this year's Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Performers dance on a float for the Unidos da Tijuca samba school in the Sambadrome during Rio de Janeiro's premier Carnival parade February 7, 2005. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revelers of the Portela samba school participate in the second night of the Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Luiza Brunet, drum queen of the Imperatriz Leopoldinese samba school, dances on the second night of parade by top samba groups in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 4, 2008. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveler of the Viradouro samba school sings during the second night of the Carnival parades at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro February 27, 2006. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveler from the Vila Isabel samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveler from Salgueiro samba school dances atop a float during the second night of the Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 23, 2009. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revelers of the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participate in the first night of the Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Members of the Brazilian samba school, Salgueiro, dance in Rio de Janeiro's Sambodrome during the first of two nights of competition, March 2, 2003. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revelers of the Portela samba school dance atop a float during the first night of parade by top samba groups in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome early February 4, 2008. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveler of the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participates in the annual carnival parade at Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
French cabaret dancers from the Moulin Rouge pose during a photo call in Rio de Janeiro February 20, 2009. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
