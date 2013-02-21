Edition:
Carnival: Sergio Moraes

<p>A reveler from the Vila Isabel samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A reveler from the Vila Isabel samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Revelers of the Porto da Pedra samba school dance atop a float during the first night of parades by the top samba groups in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Revelers from the Vila Isabel samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A reveler of the Imperio Serrano samba school dedicated to ecology dances up the runway of the Sambadrome during their Carnival parade, in Rio de Janeiro, February 6, 2005. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A reveler of the Mangueira samba school performs on the top of a carnival float during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro February 27, 2006. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A reveler from the Beija Flor samba school participates during the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Revelers dressed as prisoners participate for the Mangueira samba school during the second night of the Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A dragon float belonging to samba school Academicos de Santa Cruz passes through Rio de Janeiro's Sambodrome at the beginning of two nights of competition, March 2, 2003. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A reveler of the Uniao da Ilha samba school participates in the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 7, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Members of Brazilian samba school Viradouro dance in Rio de Janeiro's Sambodrome during the first of two nights of competition, March 2, 2003. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A reveler from the Sao Clemente samba school dances during the first night of parades by the top samba groups in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A reveler from the Sao Clemente samba school participates on the second night of the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A reveler of Viradouro samba school dances during the second night of the Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, early February 24, 2009. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A reveler of Portela samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Members of the Brazilian samba school, Academicos de Santa Cruz, dance dressed as goats in front of a float in Rio de Janeiro's Sambodrome through which 14 samba schools with a total of nearly 50,000 members will parade during the next two nights, March 2, 2003. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Brazilian model Luma de Oliveira, queen of the Viradouro samba school drummers, parades up the main avenue at the Sambadrome stadium in Rio de Janeiro, late February 11, 2002. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Revelers of the Viradouro samba school perform on the top of a carnival float during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro February 27, 2006. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A reveler aboard an Unidos da Tijuca samba school float participates in the first night of this year's Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Performers dance on a float for the Unidos da Tijuca samba school in the Sambadrome during Rio de Janeiro's premier Carnival parade February 7, 2005. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Revelers of the Portela samba school participate in the second night of the Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Luiza Brunet, drum queen of the Imperatriz Leopoldinese samba school, dances on the second night of parade by top samba groups in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 4, 2008. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A reveler of the Viradouro samba school sings during the second night of the Carnival parades at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro February 27, 2006. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A reveler from the Vila Isabel samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A reveler from Salgueiro samba school dances atop a float during the second night of the Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 23, 2009. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Revelers of the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participate in the first night of the Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Members of the Brazilian samba school, Salgueiro, dance in Rio de Janeiro's Sambodrome during the first of two nights of competition, March 2, 2003. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Revelers of the Portela samba school dance atop a float during the first night of parade by top samba groups in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome early February 4, 2008. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A reveler of the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participates in the annual carnival parade at Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>French cabaret dancers from the Moulin Rouge pose during a photo call in Rio de Janeiro February 20, 2009. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

