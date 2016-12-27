Carrie Fisher: 1956-2016
Carrie Fisher poses for cameras as she arrives at the European Premiere of "Star Wars, The Force Awakens" in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Carrie Fisher poses for cameras as she arrives at the European Premiere of "Star Wars, The Force Awakens" in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Chewbacca, the eight-foot tall, 200 year-old "wookie" character from "Star Wars," gives his acceptance speech in his own tongue June 7, 1997 upon receiving the MTV Movie Awards Lifetime Achievement from Carrie Fisher (L), who played Princess Leia...more
Director and writer of "Star Wars" George Lucas (C) poses with cast members Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill along with characters "Darth Vader" (L) "3CPO" (in gold) "R2D2" (short robot) and "Chewbacca" (background) during the premiere of "Star Wars...more
Actress Carrie Fisher waves as she arrives at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Carrie Fisher introduces her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, as the recipient of the Life Achievement Award at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Carrie Fisher kisses her dog on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Handmaiden" (Agassi or Mademoiselle) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Actors Carrie Fisher and Domhnall Gleeson pose after presenting the award for Best film not in the English language at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards at the Royal Opera House in London, February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Toby...more
Actress Carrie Fisher (L) presents George Lucas (R) with the outstanding special class animated program for "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" award, during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny...more
Actress Carrie Fisher arrives for the premiere of her new film "Sorority Row" in Hollywood, California September 3, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actor Harrison Ford (R) and actress Carrie Fisher pose with the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film, during the 11th annual BAFTA/LA Britannia Awards in Los Angeles, California on April 12, 2002. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Actress Elizabeth Taylor poses with screenwriter Carrie Fisher during a photo opportunity at the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLADD) Awards Dinner April 15, 2000 in Los Angeles after Fisher presented Taylor with the organizations...more
Actress Debbie Reynolds holds the Lifetime Achievement Award in Comedy for a Female which she received at the 11th annual American Comedy Awards in Los Angeles, February 9, 1997 as she poses with her daughter Carrie Fisher. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Carrie Fisher (L), one of the stars of the film "Star Wars" arrives with actress Sharon Stone during the premiere of "Star Wars Special Editon" January 18, 1997 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Next Slideshows
Mourning George Michael
Fans pay tribute to the British pop icon who died on Christmas Day.
George Michael: 1963-2016
British pop singer George Michael, who shot to fame in the 1980s with Wham! and continued as a solo artist, died at his home in England at the age of 53..
Miss Puerto Rico wins Miss World
Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle is named Miss World 2016.
Star Wars' Rogue One premiere
The world premiere of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" in Hollywood.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.