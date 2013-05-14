Carrier drone launches

Northrop Grumman test pilots Bruce McFadden (L) and Dave Lorenz are pictured with their arm-mounted controllers after they successfully launched an X-47B pilot-less drone combat aircraft for the first time off an aircraft carrier, the USS George H. W. Bush, in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Virginia, May 14, 2013. The U.S. Navy made aviation history on Tuesday by catapulting an unmanned jet off an aircraft carrier for the first time, testing a long-range, stealthy, bat-winged plane that represents a jump forward in drone technology. REUTERS/Jason Reed