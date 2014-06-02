CAR's dividing line
A sick girl from the Peul tribe stands in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. Peul cattle herder tribes are Muslims and are often attacked by anti-Balaka Christian militia. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Seleka fighter adjusts a broken guitar in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. Residents say Christians and Muslims live in harmony in Bambari, a market town of 65,000 people. Though its mud-brick houses attest to its poverty, the...more
Muslim men from the Peul tribe pray in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. Bambari's strategic value lies in its position at what could be regarded as the dividing line between the largely Christian south and the Muslim-dominated north....more
A Seleka fighter smokes in a Seleka base in Grimari May 31, 2014. Central African Republic descended into chaos after Seleka rebels, mostly Muslim, seized power in March of 2013 and their attacks on the majority Christian population set off a wave of...more
A man from the Peul tribe stands in front of cows at a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka fighters drive in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A boy from the Peul tribe stands in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka fighters stand in line at a Seleka base in Bambari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men from the Peul tribe sit in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Children from the Peul tribe stand in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka fighters rest in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A sick boy from the Peul tribe stands in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
French soldiers walk towards Seleka fighters in Bambari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Women from the Peul tribe hold their children in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man from the Peul tribe holds a bow and arrows as he runs after his cattle outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat (L) and General Mussa Bashir El-Badawi pose for a photograph in Bambari, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A rooster is seen in a vehicle belonging to Seleka fighters in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A girl from the Peul tribe stands in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Seleka fighter holds his gun in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A boy from the Peul tribe sits in a mosque during Friday prayer at a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men from the Peul tribe stand in front of a mosque in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A boy carries oranges to sell to Seleka fighters in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka fighters carry a sick child to her mother, at a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka fighters sit in a vehicle in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man carries firewood in front of Seleka fighters in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
