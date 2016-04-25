Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Apr 26, 2016 | 1:05am IST

Cars, planes and politics

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks after arriving in his helicopter as a group of children race towards it for ride during a rally in Sarasota, Florida November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks after arriving in his helicopter as a group of children race towards it for ride during a rally in Sarasota, Florida November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks after arriving in his helicopter as a group of children race towards it for ride during a rally in Sarasota, Florida November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
1 / 14
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders sits in his seat on a plane as he waits to leave in Teterboro, New Jersey, U.S., April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders sits in his seat on a plane as he waits to leave in Teterboro, New Jersey, U.S., April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders sits in his seat on a plane as he waits to leave in Teterboro, New Jersey, U.S., April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 14
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz and his wife Heidi speak to the press aboard a plane en route to a campaign event in Piedmont, South Carolina February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz and his wife Heidi speak to the press aboard a plane en route to a campaign event in Piedmont, South Carolina February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz and his wife Heidi speak to the press aboard a plane en route to a campaign event in Piedmont, South Carolina February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
3 / 14
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives aboard her campaign plane at Columbia Metropolitan Airport in Columbia, South Carolina February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives aboard her campaign plane at Columbia Metropolitan Airport in Columbia, South Carolina February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives aboard her campaign plane at Columbia Metropolitan Airport in Columbia, South Carolina February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 14
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump boards his plane after speaking at a campaign rally in Mesa, Arizona December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump boards his plane after speaking at a campaign rally in Mesa, Arizona December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump boards his plane after speaking at a campaign rally in Mesa, Arizona December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
Close
5 / 14
The campaign bus for Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich arrives at Dukes Bar-B-Que in Orangeburg, South Carolina, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

The campaign bus for Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich arrives at Dukes Bar-B-Que in Orangeburg, South Carolina, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
The campaign bus for Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich arrives at Dukes Bar-B-Que in Orangeburg, South Carolina, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
6 / 14
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' motorcade moves through a driving snowstorm on the way to an event in Manchester, New Hampshire February 5, 2016. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' motorcade moves through a driving snowstorm on the way to an event in Manchester, New Hampshire February 5, 2016. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' motorcade moves through a driving snowstorm on the way to an event in Manchester, New Hampshire February 5, 2016. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
7 / 14
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz carries his daughter Caroline as he arrives at a campaign event in Jefferson, Iowa, United States, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz carries his daughter Caroline as he arrives at a campaign event in Jefferson, Iowa, United States, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz carries his daughter Caroline as he arrives at a campaign event in Jefferson, Iowa, United States, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
8 / 14
Secret Service agents hold the car door for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Secret Service agents hold the car door for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Secret Service agents hold the car door for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 14
A TV cameraman records the van of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is using to cross the state to campaign for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A TV cameraman records the van of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is using to cross the state to campaign for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A TV cameraman records the van of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is using to cross the state to campaign for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
10 / 14
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders boards his campaign plane after speaking at a campaign rally in Janesville, Wisconsin April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders boards his campaign plane after speaking at a campaign rally in Janesville, Wisconsin April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders boards his campaign plane after speaking at a campaign rally in Janesville, Wisconsin April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
11 / 14
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich gets in his car as he leaves the Red Arrow Diner after a campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich gets in his car as he leaves the Red Arrow Diner after a campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich gets in his car as he leaves the Red Arrow Diner after a campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Close
12 / 14
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives to testify in front of the House Select Committee on Benghazi, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives to testify in front of the House Select Committee on Benghazi, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives to testify in front of the House Select Committee on Benghazi, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
13 / 14
A bus transporting Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz arrives at a campaign event in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A bus transporting Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz arrives at a campaign event in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
A bus transporting Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz arrives at a campaign event in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Remembering the Anzacs

Remembering the Anzacs

Next Slideshows

Remembering the Anzacs

Remembering the Anzacs

Australians and New Zealanders pay tribute to their veterans on Anzac Day.

25 Apr 2016
China's auto show

China's auto show

The latest models and concept cars are unveiled at Auto China 2016 in Beijing.

25 Apr 2016
Kurd-Shi'ite clashes in Iraq

Kurd-Shi'ite clashes in Iraq

Violence in Tuz Khurmatu has become a near monthly occurrence between the armed groups - uncomfortable allies against Islamic State.

25 Apr 2016
North Korea's missile program

North Korea's missile program

Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.

25 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast