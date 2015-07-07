Casino Chanel
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais, which was transformed into a casino in Paris, France, July...more
Models present creations at the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Actress Julianne Moore presents a creation at the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears with model Kendall Jenner at the end of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A guest poses before the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation at the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Lily-Rose Depp (R) and actress Lily Collins present creations at the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Actress Julianne Moore presents a creation at the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Singer Rita Ora presents a creation at the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation at the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Actress Kristen Stewart presents a creation at the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation at the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Model Lara Stone (R) presents a creation at the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation at the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation at the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Models present creations at the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation at the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation at the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Actress Julianne Moore (L) presents a creation at the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Models present creations at the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French singer and actress Vanessa Paradis (R) presents a creation at the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation at the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation at the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation at the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Models present creations at the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation at the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears with model Kendall Jenner at the end of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
