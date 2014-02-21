Edition:
Casualties in Kiev

<p>WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT A man holds the hand of his dead son during the transfer of over a dozen of corpses from a hotel lobby to a local hospital following clashes with riot police at Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>People pray near the bodies of anti-government protesters killed during clashes with riot police in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>An injured man struggles to breathe as he is carried on a stretcher by anti-government protesters after clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher after violence erupted in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher after clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>A woman reacts in front of dead bodies of anti-government protesters dead body on a stretcher after violence erupted in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>An injured man reacts as he is attended by anti-government protesters during clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>An anti-government protester reacts in front of dead bodies covered with blankets after violence erupted in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>A priest talks on a telephone in the hotel Ukraine near bodies of anti-government protesters killed during clashes with riot police in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters attend an injured man during clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>Blood and stretchers are seen on the pavement during clashes with riot police near Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin</p>

<p>A woman reacts as dead bodies are seen on the ground following violence in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher after violence erupted in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>Dead bodies are seen on the ground after clashes between anti-government protesters and riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Petro Zadorozhnyy</p>

<p>Medical personnel prepare an improvised field hospital in the lobby of hotel Ukraine during clashes between anti-government demonstrators and riot police in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>A man covers a dead body in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>An injured man reacts as he is carried on a stretcher by anti-government protesters after clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>A priest assists an injured anti-government protester following clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p> Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

<p>A woman reacts as anti-government protesters place a dead body on a stretcher after violence erupted in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>Injured men receive medical assistance in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel</p>

<p>Riot policemen detain wounded people after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A wounded person lies on the ground after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Riot police stand near wounded people after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel</p>

<p>Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel</p>

<p>-Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

<p>An injured man is helped by anti-government protesters during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev February 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

<p>A priest assists an injured anti-government protester following clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel</p>

