Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Feb 10, 2016 | 7:56pm IST

Casualties of Syria

Five-year old Sheima, who lost both eyes when hit by a stray bullet in Syria, sits on her hospital bed in a small clinic near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern city of Kilis, Turkey February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Five-year old Sheima, who lost both eyes when hit by a stray bullet in Syria, sits on her hospital bed in a small clinic near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern city of Kilis, Turkey February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Five-year old Sheima, who lost both eyes when hit by a stray bullet in Syria, sits on her hospital bed in a small clinic near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern city of Kilis, Turkey February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
1 / 14
An injured Syrian man receives physical therapy. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

An injured Syrian man receives physical therapy. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
An injured Syrian man receives physical therapy. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
2 / 14
Five-year old Sheima, who lost both eyes when hit by a stray bullet in Syria, sleeps in her bed next to a coloring book. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Five-year old Sheima, who lost both eyes when hit by a stray bullet in Syria, sleeps in her bed next to a coloring book. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Five-year old Sheima, who lost both eyes when hit by a stray bullet in Syria, sleeps in her bed next to a coloring book. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
3 / 14
An injured Syrian man sits in a wheelchair. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

An injured Syrian man sits in a wheelchair. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
An injured Syrian man sits in a wheelchair. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
4 / 14
Injured Syrian men receive physical therapy. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Injured Syrian men receive physical therapy. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Injured Syrian men receive physical therapy. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
5 / 14
A Syrian man, injured in air strikes over Aleppo, lies at a small clinic. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A Syrian man, injured in air strikes over Aleppo, lies at a small clinic. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
A Syrian man, injured in air strikes over Aleppo, lies at a small clinic. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
6 / 14
Five-year-old Sheima, who lost both eyes when hit by a stray bullet in Syria, holds a coloring book as she sits on her hospital bed. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Five-year-old Sheima, who lost both eyes when hit by a stray bullet in Syria, holds a coloring book as she sits on her hospital bed. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Five-year-old Sheima, who lost both eyes when hit by a stray bullet in Syria, holds a coloring book as she sits on her hospital bed. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
7 / 14
An injured Syrian man is assisted by medics. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

An injured Syrian man is assisted by medics. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
An injured Syrian man is assisted by medics. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
8 / 14
An injured Syrian man prays on his bed. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

An injured Syrian man prays on his bed. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
An injured Syrian man prays on his bed. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
9 / 14
Medics assist an injured Syrian. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Medics assist an injured Syrian. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Medics assist an injured Syrian. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
10 / 14
Injured Syrians sit in the garden of a small clinic. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Injured Syrians sit in the garden of a small clinic. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Injured Syrians sit in the garden of a small clinic. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
11 / 14
An injured Syrian man (L) sits at a small clinic. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

An injured Syrian man (L) sits at a small clinic. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
An injured Syrian man (L) sits at a small clinic. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
12 / 14
Five-year old Sheima, who lost both eyes when hit by a stray bullet in Syria, sits while her father describes her a coloring book at her hospital bed. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Five-year old Sheima, who lost both eyes when hit by a stray bullet in Syria, sits while her father describes her a coloring book at her hospital bed. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Five-year old Sheima, who lost both eyes when hit by a stray bullet in Syria, sits while her father describes her a coloring book at her hospital bed. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
13 / 14
An injured Syrian man walks along the corridor of a small clinic. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

An injured Syrian man walks along the corridor of a small clinic. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
An injured Syrian man walks along the corridor of a small clinic. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
New Hampshire votes

New Hampshire votes

Next Slideshows

New Hampshire votes

New Hampshire votes

White House hopefuls Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders capture New Hampshire.

10 Feb 2016
Bern-ing man

Bern-ing man

On the campaign trail with Bernie Sanders.

10 Feb 2016
Syrians stopped at Turkish border

Syrians stopped at Turkish border

Turkey, already home to 2.5 million Syrian refugees, has kept its frontier mostly closed to the latest wave of fleeing Syrians.

10 Feb 2016
Rubio's week since Iowa

Rubio's week since Iowa

A week ago, it looked like the stars were aligning for Marco Rubio. Now, as New Hampshire holds its pivotal primary, he has to hope the sky does not come...

09 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast