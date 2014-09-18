Edition:
Catch a taxi to space

An interior view of Boeing's CST-100 spacecraft, which features LED lighting and tablet technology. REUTERS/NASA/Robert Markowitz/Handout

Thursday, September 18, 2014
NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik prepares to enter Boeing's CST-100 spacecraft for a fit check evaluation at the company's Houston Product Support Center. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sits inside the Dragon V2 spacecraft after it was unveiled in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The cabin of the Dragon V2 spacecraft is pictured after it was unveiled in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Astronaut Mike Fincke, a former commander of the International Space Station, speaks during a news conference at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/Bill Ingalls

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk introduces a video after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk watches a video after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sits inside the Dragon V2 spacecraft after it was unveiled in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk unveils the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Brown

With the Earth in the background, the SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is seen as it is grappled by the International Space Station's Canadarm2 robotic arm, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA

The SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is seen in the docking port camera display of the International Space Station as it holds position as the crew of the ISS conducts tests before the final approach, grapple and docking of the capsule in this image captured from NASA TV May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV

A birthing camera view shows the SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft as it is being moved into position for docking with the International Space Station in this image from NASA TV May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV

Flight controllers clap in NASA's International Space Station control room in Houston, Texas, as the SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is captured by crew members aboard the International Space Station using the station's Canadarm2 in this image captured from NASA TV May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV

SpaceX spacecrafts the Dragon (L) and the DragonRider sit on display at the SpaceX facility in Hawthorne, California, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman

The SpaceX Falcon 9 test rocket is being prepared for launch from Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida May 18, 2012. REUTERS/ Michael Brown

The SpaceX Falcon 9 test rocket is being prepared for launch from Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre DuCharme

Space Exploration Technologies' unmanned Dragon capsule floats in the Pacific Ocean off of Baja, California, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/SpaceX

The SpaceX Falcon 9 test rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre DuCharme

