Catch a taxi to space

The SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is seen in the docking port camera display of the International Space Station as it holds position as the crew of the ISS conducts tests before the final approach, grapple and docking of the capsule in this...more

The SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is seen in the docking port camera display of the International Space Station as it holds position as the crew of the ISS conducts tests before the final approach, grapple and docking of the capsule in this image captured from NASA TV May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV

Close