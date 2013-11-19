Catching Fire red carpet
Jennifer Lawrence poses at the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in Los Angeles, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jena Malone poses at the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in Los Angeles, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Liam Hemsworth poses at the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in Los Angeles, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Meta Golding poses at the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in Los Angeles, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Josh Hutcherson poses by fans at the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in Los Angeles, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Elizabeth Banks poses at the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in Los Angeles, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sam Claflin poses at the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in Los Angeles, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lenny Kravitz poses at the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in Los Angeles, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Writer Suzanne Collins poses at the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in Los Angeles, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Lawrence poses at the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in Los Angeles, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Liam Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson pose at the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in Los Angeles, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jena Malone poses with a fan at the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in Los Angeles, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Liam Hemsworth takes a 'selfie' with a fan at the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in Los Angeles, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Lawrence greets fans at the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in Los Angeles, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Elizabeth Banks, Liam Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson pose at the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in Los Angeles, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
