Pictures | Tue Sep 8, 2015 | 8:10pm IST

Catholic Underground, NY

Church youths attend a concert held as part of The Catholic Underground event at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel in New York, September 5, 2015. The Catholic Underground is a celebration of prayer and music run by the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal in New York. The first part of the evening is a prayer and confessional based service held in the church for an hour and then it's followed by a concert held in the church's community space. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
A Franciscan friar and an attendee sing along during a concert held as part of The Catholic Underground event at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel in New York, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
Church youth attend a concert held as part of The Catholic Underground event at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel in New York, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
Church youths attend a concert held as part of The Catholic Underground event at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel in New York, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
A woman is greeted as she arrives for the Eucharistic adoration ceremony during The Catholic Underground event at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel in New York, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
People take part in the Eucharistic adoration ceremony during The Catholic Underground event at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel in New York, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
People take part in the Eucharistic adoration ceremony during The Catholic Underground event at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel in New York, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
People take part in the Eucharistic adoration ceremony during The Catholic Underground event at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel in New York, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
A Franciscan friar greets attendees during the Eucharistic adoration ceremony during The Catholic Underground event at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel in New York, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
People take part in the Eucharistic adoration ceremony during The Catholic Underground event at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel in New York, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
A Franciscan Friar speaks to attendees during a concert held as part of The Catholic Underground event at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel in New York, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
Church youths attend a concert held as part of The Catholic Underground event at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel in New York, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
Franciscan friars greet attendees before The Catholic Underground event at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel in New York, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
