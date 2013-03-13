Catholics of Latin America
Newly elected Pope Francis, formerly Archbishop of Buenos Aires Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, greets worshipers during the annual gathering and pilgrimage to the church dedicated to San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), the patron saint of labor and bread, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Liniers, Argentina August 7, 2009. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Roman Catholics walk inside the Se Cathedral in Sao Paulo March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Children dressed as penitents prepare to attend the "Procession of the Torches" during Holy Week in Cidade de Goias, central Brazil April 8, 2009. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A woman with a cross of ashes on her forehead prays during the traditional Ash Wednesday service, at the Metropolitan Cathedral in San Jose, Costa Rica February 25, 2009. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Catholics attend a procession in honor of the beatification ceremony of the first Cuban citizen, nineteenth-century priest Jose Olallo, in Camaguey, Cuba November 29, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Mexican penitents take part during the start of a procession as part of Holy Week celebrations through the streets of Taxco in the Mexican state of Guerrero April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People carry a cross during the annual pilgrimage in honor of the Virgin of Guadalupe, patron saint of Mexican Catholics, in Mexico City December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
A girl dressed as an angel, smiles during the Christmas Eve mass inside a church in Valparaiso city, about 75 miles(121 Km) northwest of Santiago, Chile December 25, 2009. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A Cuban sackcloth-dressed worshipper drags a rock as he pays homage along a road leading to the shrine of Saint Lazarus in the town of Rincon, some 30 km from Havana, Cuba December 17, 2009. The annual pilgrimage to one of Cuba's most sacred icons drew thousands of both Roman Catholic believers, and followers of the Afro-Cuban Santeria faith for whom Saint Lazarus also symbolizes the deity of Babalu-Aye, introduced by African slaves brought to Cuba when it was a Spanish colony. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Geraldo Alckmin (L), Brazilian PSDB party candidate for governor of Sao Paulo state, kisses a Catholic nun during a campaign rally in Sao Paulo, Brazil September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A catholic worshipper lights a candle after a mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Aparecida in Aparecida do Norte, Brazil February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Workers hold a painting of the late pope John Paul II during the staging of the exhibition "Karol Josef Wojtyla" at the Villacero exhibition hall in Monterrey, Mexico April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A truck carries the image of the Virgin of Guadalupe, patron saint of Mexican Catholics, as pilgrims follow behind on their bicycles on the outskirts of Puebla, Mexico December 10, 2010. REUTERS/Felipe Courzo
People attend a mass on the eve of World Autism Day to commemorate the annual event at the statue of Christ the Redeemer, lit by a blue light, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Former gang members and drug addicts pray with nuns from a Catholic shelter in a low-income neighborhood in Monterrey, Mexico March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A statue of the Virgen del Carmen sits atop a boat during the annual celebration and pilgrimage of San Pedro in Valparaiso city, some 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, Chile June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A girl prays inside the house of San Juan, the patron saint of Ocumare de la Costa, on the eve of San Juan Day in the central state of Aragua, Venezuela June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man walks out of his house before taking part in a parade while dressed as a devil to celebrate the Catholic festival of Corpus Christi in Ocumare de la Costa in the central state of Aragua, Venezuela June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A pilgrim carries an image of the Virgin of Guadalupe on the forecourt of the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City early December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Brazilian Catholic women cheer the "Our Lady of Nazare" procession, in the city of Belem, at the mouth of the Amazon River October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Santos
A pilgrim prays during mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of Aparecida, Brazil's national saint, in the city of Aparecida, 165 km (103 miles) east of Sao Paulo October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Confetti is thrown as a priest holds an image of Our Lady of Aparecida during a mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of Aparecida, Brazil's national saint, in the city of Aparecida, 165 km (103 miles) east of Sao Paulo October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman pours lime on a grave in the Cemetery of Sumpango Sacatepequez, 40 km (24 miles) from Guatemala City November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A Catholic man walks with a lamp for a procession to mark the second Sunday of Lent, in the streets of Guatemala City March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Military academy cadets carry a statue of the Divino Salvador del Mundo during the Fiestas Agostinas in San Salvador, El Salvador August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A statue of "Saint Death" is seen in Mexico City March 7, 2012. Known as "Santa Muerte" in Spanish, the saint is often depicted as a skeletal "grim reaper" draped in white satin robes, beaded necklaces and carrying a scythe. Followers leave offerings of tequila, rum, beer, cigarettes, cash, flowers and candy at altars adorned with rosaries and candles. The Catholic Church frowns on the cult, whose origins may trace back to Aztec and Mayan death-gods or to ancient European traditions, but many devotees call themselves Catholics. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A pilgrim carries a picture of the Virgin of Guadalupe amid the crowd at Basilica's square, during celebrations marking the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico city December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A child stands as her sister prepares for her first Catholic Holy Communion at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A child dressed in purple participates in a procession to commemorate Peru's most revered Catholic religious icon, "Lord of the Miracles", in Lima September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
People play the bells of the Cathedral Metropolitana in Mexico City February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A man begs for money as worshippers attend mass at a Catholic church in Leon, Mexico March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Catholic woman prays during a Palm Sunday mass at the Cathedral in Tegucigalpa, Honduras April 1, 2012 REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Army Chaplain Favio Colindres conducts a mass for gang members at the prison of Izalco, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador, El Salvador June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Roman Catholic pilgrims travel in a boat as they accompany the statue of Our Lady of Conception (not seen) during an annual river procession and pilgrimage along the Caraparu River in Santa Izabel do Para, in the Amazon jungle, Brazil December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Santos
A Catholic girl's forehead is marked with an ash cross during Ash Wednesday mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua City, Nicaragua February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ooswaldo Rivas
A person sleeps next to the San Jose de Flores Roman Catholic parish church in a neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A woman cries during a mass officiated for late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez at a church in San Salvador, El Salvador March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Roman Catholic nuns pray during a mass at Sao Paulo Cathedral, Brazil March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
