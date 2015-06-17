Caught between two countries
A migrant uses a piece of glass as a mirror as he stands on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. Police began hauling away mostly African...more
A migrant prays at sunrise on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A migrant sleeps covered by a blanket on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A migrant rests near a banner that reads "We won't go" on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A migrant wrapped in a white a blanket stands on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A migrant sleeps covered by an Union-Jack flag on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Two migrants shelter from the sun under an umbrella as they sit on the rocks of the seawall at Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A migrant rests along the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. On Saturday, some 200 migrants, principally from Eritrea and Sudan who attempted to cross the...more
A migrant holds a banner at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 15, 2015. Under the Schengen treaty, free cross-border movement is normally allowed within most of the European...more
A group of migrants protect themselves from the weather with emergency blankets as they huddle on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. Italy has long...more
A migrant sleeps under a emergency blanket at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A group of migrants are seen in silhouette as they stand on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Migrants sleep on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A migrant holds his head in his hands as he sits near clothes that dry on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A man fishes from his boat as a group of migrants gather on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A migrant sleeps on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A migrant uses soap to bathe in the sea at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A migrant shouts a slogan as he wears a t-shirt with the message, "Open The Way" as he stands on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric...more
A volunteer distributes coffee as a group of migrants protect themselves with emergency blankets from a sudden rain storm on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June...more
Italian Red Cross workers look as a group of migrants gather at the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
French gendarmes stand on the Saint Ludovic bridge as a group of migrants gather at the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
A Sudanese migrant and his daughter stand in the hall of Vintimille railway station, Italy, near the french Italian border June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A group of migrants shout slogans and display a banner which reads "Humanitarian urgency, we wait for a political reply from Europe, now" at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June...more
A migrant sits up at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A migrant is silhouetted as he brushes his teeth on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
