Pictures | Fri Sep 9, 2016 | 9:15am IST

Caught in Costa Rica

An African migrant stranded in Costa Rica uses his cell phone at a makeshift camp at the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate.

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
An African migrant washes their clothes in a river at the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate.

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
African migrants line up to collect water at a makeshift camp at the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate.

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
An African migrant carries firewood in a makeshift camp at the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate.

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
An African migrant stands at a makeshift camp at the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate.

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
An African migrant looks in a mirror at a makeshift camp at the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate.

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
An African migrant child walks in a makeshift camp at the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate.

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
An African migrant cooks food in a makeshift camp at the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
African migrants stranded in Costa Rica eat at a makeshift camp at the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
An African migrant sits with her child at a makeshift camp at the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Africans migrants wash their clothes in a river at the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
An African migrant cooks food in a makeshift camp at the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
An African migrant child eats ice cream at a makeshift camp at the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
An African migrant rests with his child at camp at the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Dishes of African migrants are seen at camp at the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
An African migrant stands with her child at a makeshift camp at the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
African migrants walk near garbage on the Inter-American highway in the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
An African migrant speaks on her mobile phone at camp at the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
An African migrant feeds his daughter at a makeshift camp at the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
An African migrant boy runs at a makeshift camp at the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
African migrants stand at camp at the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
An African migrant carries a child on his shoulders on the Inter-American Highway at the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
