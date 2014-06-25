Caught in east Ukraine crossfire
A refugee boy from eastern Ukraine plays with a ball inside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014....more
Refugees from eastern Ukraine sit on their beds inside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard...more
A refugee boy from eastern Ukraine plays with a kite at a school yard, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard...more
Women speak at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Refugee children from eastern Ukraine play in a school yard, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Children play at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A refugee from eastern Ukraine sits under a tree in a school yard, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard...more
A refugee boy from eastern Ukraine plays with a toy gun inside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014....more
Refugees from eastern Ukraine sit inside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
An elderly woman stands at the entrance of a medical post at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
People spend time at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A man sits in a car as a woman washes her legs near a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A boy plays with toys at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
People board a helicopter before traveling to the city of Stavropol near a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A girl sits in a bus as she flees the fighting in Slaviansk June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local resident Sergei holds his three-month-old son Kiril as mother Anna looks on near a school where they are sheltering in the basement in Slaviansk June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
People wait for a bus to leave town in the local office of the Communist Party, which organized the residents' departure, in Slaviansk June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Sonya, 4, watches as her brother collects water at a pumping station in Slaviansk June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A father hugs his daughter as she prepares to board a bus to leave the fighting area in Slaviansk, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Children sit in a bus as they flee from fighting in Slaviansk June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People gather outside an office of the Russian federal migration service, with children seen playing in the foreground, in Belgorod, Russia June 9, 2014. People, many of whom claimed they had recently arrived from Ukraine and called themselves...more
An old woman looks from inside a car with bullet holes and shattered windows as she flees fighting in Slaviansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A mother and child who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk stand in their temporary accommodation in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Children of families who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk play with toys at temporary accommodation in a dormitory in the town of Ilovaisk in eastern Ukraine June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Families who have fled fighting in Slaviansk arrive at the Makiyivsky Coke and Chemical Plant in the town of Makiyivka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A child who has fled from fighting in Slaviansk puts on an Orthodox cross in temporary accommodation in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Families who have fled fighting in Slaviansk eat at the canteen of the Makiyivsky Coke and Chemical Plant in the town of Makiyivka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A doctor examines a baby whose family has fled fighting in Slaviansk, at the Makiyivsky Coke and Chemical Plant in the town of Makiyivka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Children of families who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk play together at a temporary accommodation in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka in eastern Ukraine June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Children of families who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk play with toys at temporary accommodation in a dormitory in the town of Ilovaisk in eastern Ukraine June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Next Slideshows
Defending Baghdad
Iraq ramps up security in the wake of the Sunni insurgent onslaught.
ISIL in Mosul
ISIL militants tighten their hold on the Iraqi city.
Suicide bomber hits Beirut
A suicide bomber blows up his car near an army checkpoint, killing a security officer and wounding several people watching the World Cup in a nearby cafe.
Al Jazeera journalists sentenced
Three Al Jazeera journalists are jailed for seven years in Egypt after a court convicts them of helping a "terrorist organization" by spreading lies.
MORE IN PICTURES
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.