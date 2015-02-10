Caught in the crossfire
The body of a woman killed by recent shelling lies on a street in the residential sector in the town of Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People look at the remains of a rocket shell on a street in the town of Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman removes debris in front of her house, which was damaged during fighting between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian government forces, in the town of Horlivka, eastern Ukraine February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People carry bags containing their belongings past a burning residential block, caused by a recent shelling according to locals, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man walks past a burnt vehicle, which according to locals was destroyed by a shelling, in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A woman reacts as the residential block in which she lives in burns, a result of recent shelling according to locals, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman cries as she flees the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire at a residential block, which was damaged by a recent shelling according to locals, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman cries as she waits for humanitarian aid near a Ukrainian serviceman stands nearby in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local residents leave a residential block during a recent shelling, in the town of Yenakieve, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman and a child look through a bus window before leaving as people flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces assists local residents onto a bus to flee the military conflict, in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local residents with bags containing humanitarian aid are seen in front of a delivery point in the Ukrainian forces-controlled town of Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A man shows a staircase at a multi-storey block of flats damaged by shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman reacts as she waits for humanitarian aid in front of a delivery point in the Ukrainian forces-controlled town of Debaltseve, Donetsk region February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman stands in her house, which was damaged by recent shelling, in central Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Local residents react as they watch their relatives board buses to flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local residents wait for a bus to flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman carries a bag containing humanitarian aid in front of a delivery point in the Ukrainian forces-controlled town of Debaltseve, Donetsk region February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man and a child look through a bus window before leaving as people flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A local resident cooks outside her house as children play nearby in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local residents flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local residents wait for a bus to flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People walk out of a building near damaged pavement following a shelling, according to locals, in Donetsk February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Local residents wait to board a bus to flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman reacts as she looks at the debris inside a flat at a residential block damaged by recent shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
