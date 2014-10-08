Caught in the crossfire
People walk inside Amstor shopping centre after it was shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A man checks on a victim who was killed by recent shelling in front of a shop in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A woman smokes next to blood-stained stretchers placed to dry in the sun at the hospital in Schastya, near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A man runs with a splint past a pool of blood to aid a man who was wounded during the recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Fire-fighters extinguish fire on a vehicle hit by shelling near Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport during fighting between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian government forces in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil...more
Neighbors comfort a man named Eduard (C) in front of his house which was damaged due to recent shelling by multiple Grad missiles in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The body of a victim killed by recent shelling lies near the Red Cross office in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Anatoly Nosvo, 65, stands inside the living room of his home, which was damaged by shelling a day before in the village of Pisky, near Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
The body of a victim killed by recent shelling lies on a street in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Bodies of victims killed by recent shelling lie at a bus stop near a burnt-out bus on a street in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A view of a classroom of school No.57 damaged by recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A woman removes pieces of glass after recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Yevgenya Tsebenko, 83, stands in front of a house destroyed during heavy fighting between Ukrainian army and pro-Russian rebels in June in the village of Semyonovka, near the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David...more
Parents and a pupil hide in a school basement used as a shelter after recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The body of a biology teacher killed by recent shelling lies covered in a school hall in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A residential house destroyed during heavy fighting between Ukrainian army and pro-Russian rebels in June is pictured in the village of Semyonovka, near the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A crater with a fragment of a mortar shell is seen after shelling took place in the village of Schastya, near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A woman walks along a road past a burnt-out vehicle in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man walks through a passageway of a mental hospital destroyed during heavy fighting between Ukrainian army and pro-Russian rebels in June in the village of Semyonovka, near the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/David...more
A destroyed flat is pictured inside a building that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man stands on the balcony of a building that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
The interior of a burnt-out train is pictured at a railway station in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman cleans up debris inside a building that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man carries out a coffin from an undertaker's showroom that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
