Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Feb 4, 2015 | 3:10am IST

Caught in the Ukraine crossfire

A boy looks through a bus window before the departure, as people flee due to the military conflict, in Debaltseve, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
People walk outside a house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in Donetsk, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Local residents leave a residential block during a recent shelling, in the town of Yenakieve, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
A woman and a firefighter walk amidst the debris of a house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in Donetsk, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
People sit inside a bus before the departure, as they flee due to the military conflict, in Debaltseve, Ukraine, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
A man shows a staircase at a multi-storey block of flats damaged by shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Women run from a damaged residential block during a recent shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
A woman stands in her house, which was damaged by recent shelling, in central Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
A woman reacts as she looks at the debris inside a flat at a residential block damaged by recent shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
A woman surveys damage done to a house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in the suburbs of Donetsk, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Men cover the body of a victim of shelling before loading it onto a stretcher to be put into a vehicle at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Men remove a broken window near the body of a victim of shelling at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
A woman cries as she holds a child, while on a bus waiting to flee the military conflict, in Debaltseve, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
A man walks past a house damaged by recent shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Women stand near a multi-storey block of flats damaged by shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Wrapped bodies of victims of shelling are loaded into a vehicle in Donetsk, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Local residents wait in a queue to get humanitarian aid near a grocery store in Donetsk, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
