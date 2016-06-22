Cavaliers come home to Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James celebrates with the crowd during a parade to celebrate winning the 2016 NBA Championship in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Guard Kyrie Irving celebrates with fans during the NBA championship parade in downtown Cleveland. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Guard Kyrie Irving, forward LeBron James and guard J.R. Smith laugh during the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA championship celebration in downtown Cleveland. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Streamers cover the stage to end the Cleveland Cavaliers celebration in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
J.R. Smith takes a selfie during a parade. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Forward Kevin Love celebrates with fans. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Mo Williams (L) , J.R. Smith (2nd L), head coach Tyronn Lue (3rd L) and LeBron James (R) are presented the NBA Championship trophy by Cleveland Browns Hall of Famer Jim Brown during a celebration. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Cavaliers fans celebrate in downtown Cleveland. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Kyrie Irving stands on a truck during a parade. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Iman Shumpert celebrates with the crowd. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Forward LeBron James, left in yellow cap, celebrates during the NBA championship parade. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
J.R. Smith celebrates. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
LeBron James leaves with the NBA Championship trophy after a rally. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Kyrie Irving celebrates. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Kevin Love holds up a WWE Championship belt during a parade. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert throw beads to the crowd during the parade. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Kyrie Irving celebrates with the crowd. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
The crowd gathers in Mall B before the Cavaliers parade. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
LeBron James waves to the crowd during a parade. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Next Slideshows
Soccer hooligans clash at Euro
Soccer hooligans spar around France during Euro 2016.
Best of Euro 2016
Highlights from the Euro 2016 soccer tournament.
When sporting giants came to India
Former French soccer player Zinedine Zidane was in Mumbai this week. Our photos of sporting giants who visited India in the past.
Remembering Muhammad Ali
Thousands gather for an interfaith service to remember boxing great Muhammad Ali.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.