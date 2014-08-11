Ceasefire in Gaza
Palestinians sit in a tent outside their apartments, which witnesses said were destroyed in an Israeli offensive, during a 72-hour truce in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
The moon is seen as a man stands next to residential buildings, which witnesses said were destroyed in an Israeli offensive, during a 72-hour truce in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Israeli couple Or (L) and Limor Dahan are photographed before their wedding in a Marina recreation area at the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon August 11, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Palestinians sit atop a car as they return to their house during a 72-hour truce in Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 11, 2014. ...more
A Palestinian man prepares coffee on a fire outside his apartment, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli offensive, during a 72-hour truce in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians wait to receive food supplies from a United Nations food distribution center during a 72-hour truce, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israeli reservists walk in a Marina recreation area at the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon August 11, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
A Palestinian man reacts in front of the remains of a mosque, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike before a 72-hour truce, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian youth who fled their neighbourhood during an Israeli offensive, inspect damages caused to their home in the Beit Hanoun area during a 72-hour ceasefire, Gaza City, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Palestinian fishermen return to sea during a 72-hour ceasefire, Gaza City, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Palestinians youths who fled their neighbourhood during the Israeli offensive, fetch water from a container after returning to their damaged home in the Beit Hanoun area during a 72-hour ceasefire, Gaza City, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Palestinian youth who fled his neighbourhood during an Israeli offensive, removes dust from his family's furniture after returning to his damaged home in the Beit Hanoun area during a 72-hour ceasefire, Gaza City, August 11, 2014. ...more
Palestinians ride in a car as they return to their house during a 72-hour truce in Beit Lahiya town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 11,...more
An Israeli child blow soap bubbles on the shore of the Mediterranean sea at the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon August 11, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
A Palestinian youth who fled his neighbourhood during an Israeli offensive, fetches water from a container after returning to his damaged home in the Beit Hanoun area during a 72-hour ceasefire, Gaza City, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Palestinians sit in a tent outside their apartments, which witnesses said were destroyed in an Israeli offensive, during a 72-hour truce in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian woman carries her daughter as they return to their house during a 72-hour truce in Beit Lahiya town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip...more
Israelis play guitar on the shore of the Mediterranean sea at the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon August 11, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Israeli skipper Geva sails his yacht in the Mediterranean sea at the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon August 11, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
A relative of Palestinian man Ihsan al-Agha, whom medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike before a 72-hour truce, mourns during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians sit in a tent as they return to their apartments in badly damaged residential buildings during a 72-hour truce in Beit Lahiya town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during Israeli offensive, in the...more
Palestinians gather around the remains of a mosque, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike before a 72-hour truce, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian youth who fled his neighbourhood during the Israeli offensive, tries to salvage some of his belongings amid the ruins of his destroyed home in the Beit Hanoun area during a 72-hour ceasefire, Gaza City, August 11, 2014....more
Palestinians look at their destroyed house as they return to it during a 72-hour truce in Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 11,...more
A Palestinian sits in a tent outside apartments, which witnesses said were destroyed in an Israeli offensive, during a 72-hour truce in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians who fled their home during an Israeli offensive return to the Beit Hanoun neighbourhood during a 72-hour ceasefire, Gaza City, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
