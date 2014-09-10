Edition:
Ceasefire in Ukraine

Members of the Ukrainian national guard smoke at a checkpoint near the town of Slavyanoserbsk, in Luhansk region September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of the Ukrainian national guard stand at a checkpoint nearby the town of Slavyanoserbsk, in Luhansk region September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian serviceman sits near a building, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, in Avdeyevka near Donetsk September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Pro-Russian rebel holds a hand grenade at a checkpoint near the airport in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Ukrainian refugees from the Donetsk region receive food as humanitarian aid on the outskirts of the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A pro-Russian separatist shows his identification card with his battalion and name to Ukrainian journalists at a checkpoint near the town of Slavyanoserbsk, in Luhansk region September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of the Ukrainian national guard are seen at a checkpoint nearby the town of Slavyanoserbsk, in Luhansk region September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the Ukrainian national guard checks documents at a checkpoint near the town of Slavyanoserbsk, in Luhansk region September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the Ukrainian national guard is seen at a checkpoint near the town of Slavyanoserbsk, in Luhansk region September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Pro-Russian separatists are seen at a checkpoint near the town of Slavyanoserbsk, in Luhansk region September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian refugees from the Donetsk region wait to receive food as humanitarian aid on the outskirts of the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Members of the Ukrainian national guard are seen at a checkpoint nearby the town of Slavyanoserbsk, in Luhansk region September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian volunteers unload bags of food for refugees in the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Pro-Russian rebels stand beside each other at a checkpoint near the airport in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A Ukrainian serviceman checks documents at a checkpoint in Debaltseve, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the Ukrainian national guard is seen at a checkpoint near the town of Slavyanoserbsk, in Luhansk region September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

