Celebrating Chinese New Year in Kolkata
A member (C) of the Chinese community watches as performers carrying lion masks arrive to take part in the celebrations to mark the Chinese New Year in Kolkata, India, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Members of the Chinese community react as firecrackers explode while performing a lion dance during the celebrations to mark the Chinese New Year in Kolkata, India, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Members of the Chinese community perform a lion dance as they take part in the celebrations to mark the Chinese New Year in Kolkata, India, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A member of the Chinese community lights incense inside a temple as she prays during the celebrations to mark the Chinese New Year in Kolkata, India, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Firecrackers explode as members of the Chinese community perform a lion dance during the celebrations to mark the Chinese New Year in Kolkata, India, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
