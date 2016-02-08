Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Feb 8, 2016 | 6:35pm IST

Celebrating Chinese New Year in Kolkata

A member (C) of the Chinese community watches as performers carrying lion masks arrive to take part in the celebrations to mark the Chinese New Year in Kolkata, India, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A member (C) of the Chinese community watches as performers carrying lion masks arrive to take part in the celebrations to mark the Chinese New Year in Kolkata, India, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
A member (C) of the Chinese community watches as performers carrying lion masks arrive to take part in the celebrations to mark the Chinese New Year in Kolkata, India, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
1 / 5
Members of the Chinese community react as firecrackers explode while performing a lion dance during the celebrations to mark the Chinese New Year in Kolkata, India, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Members of the Chinese community react as firecrackers explode while performing a lion dance during the celebrations to mark the Chinese New Year in Kolkata, India, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Members of the Chinese community react as firecrackers explode while performing a lion dance during the celebrations to mark the Chinese New Year in Kolkata, India, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
2 / 5
Members of the Chinese community perform a lion dance as they take part in the celebrations to mark the Chinese New Year in Kolkata, India, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Members of the Chinese community perform a lion dance as they take part in the celebrations to mark the Chinese New Year in Kolkata, India, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Members of the Chinese community perform a lion dance as they take part in the celebrations to mark the Chinese New Year in Kolkata, India, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
3 / 5
A member of the Chinese community lights incense inside a temple as she prays during the celebrations to mark the Chinese New Year in Kolkata, India, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A member of the Chinese community lights incense inside a temple as she prays during the celebrations to mark the Chinese New Year in Kolkata, India, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
A member of the Chinese community lights incense inside a temple as she prays during the celebrations to mark the Chinese New Year in Kolkata, India, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
4 / 5
Firecrackers explode as members of the Chinese community perform a lion dance during the celebrations to mark the Chinese New Year in Kolkata, India, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Firecrackers explode as members of the Chinese community perform a lion dance during the celebrations to mark the Chinese New Year in Kolkata, India, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Firecrackers explode as members of the Chinese community perform a lion dance during the celebrations to mark the Chinese New Year in Kolkata, India, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
5 / 5
View Again
View Next
Best of Cindy Crawford

Best of Cindy Crawford

Next Slideshows

Best of Cindy Crawford

Best of Cindy Crawford

A look at the career of supermodel Cindy Crawford.

08 Feb 2016
Best of Super Bowl 50

Best of Super Bowl 50

The Denver Broncos defeat the Carolina Panthers.

08 Feb 2016
The Secret Service campaign

The Secret Service campaign

The Secret Service detail on the presidential campaign trail.

06 Feb 2016
The world's jobless

The world's jobless

A look at unemployment rates around the world.

05 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast