Celebrating Diwali
People decorate their houses with lanterns and lights as they celebrate the annual Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy picks marigold flowers used to make garlands and offer prayers for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Fireworks explode over the Wheel of Light during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Participants from Newar community in traditional attire, dance during the Newari New Year parade that falls during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A girl lights candles inside a cricket stadium on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A cow adorned with garlands and smeared with vermilion powder is pictured during a religious ceremony celebrating the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A street vendor spreads vermilion powder used for worship during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A boys shows his illuminated shoes during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Children play with balloons during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Devotees light candles at a Gurdwara, or Sikh temple, during celebrations to mark Bandi Chhorh Divas, which coincides with the Hindu festival of Diwali, in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is illuminated during the Diwali special trading session celebrating the annual Hindu festival of lights in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Candles are arranged to form a tribute to the Indian army inside a cricket stadium on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Tamil devotee lights oil lamps at a religious ceremony during the Diwali or Deepavali festival at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A street vendor sells garlands made of marigold flowers along the streets during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman colours earthern lamps for sale ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Diwali celebrations
Hindus celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights.
